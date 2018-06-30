TIGERS ON PROWL: Westlawn look to bring down Bobcats

BREAKING AWAY: The Westlawn Tigers will be looking to earn their first points in the Premier League competition against the Maclean Bobcats.

FOOTBALL: Despite putting in some good performances on the pitch this season, the Westlawn Tigers have nothing to show for their efforts in terms of Premier League points, winless from 11 matches.

With Westlawn stuck at the bottom of the ladder, coach James Joyce will be hoping this weekend's battle of the big cats at Barnier Park can give his side a boost as they look to bring the high-flying Maclean Bobcats back to earth.

The Bobcats have won their past two clashes and find themselves in fourth spot on the competition ladder, after comprehensive wins over Grafton United and Coffs Tigers.

Joyce said he was looking forward to their original local derby.

"We always enjoy playing Maclean in what was the initial local derby before United joined the competition,” he said.

"There's a bit of rivalry there that goes back a few years, and they're always enjoyable games. It's a good atmosphere and both teams play tough. We're enemies on the field but off we're both football teams in the Clarence so we can enjoy a beer and talk about the game.”

Joyce said the Tigers would be wary after their clash earlier this season, which saw the Bobcats claim bragging rights with a 5-1 win.

"Maclean are a fairly attacking team, they like to push the ball wide down the flanks,” he said.

"In our first round game their right-hand attack tore us to bits. We played good football in the first 30 minutes then got panicked out of the game once they scored a few goals.”

If the Tigers were to earn the three points against the Bobcats, they would need to play for the full 90 minutes Joyce said.

"If we go a goal up we just need to play our own style, or if we go a goal down we need to continue to play the same way,” he said.

"We've got all the skills to do it, and we've showed it in the way we've played at times, it's just a matter of backing ourselves to do it the whole game.”

Meanwhile in other Premier League action, Grafton United take on competition heavyweights CCUFC Lions at Rushforth Park.