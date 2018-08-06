Tigers re-Joyce after notching back-to-back wins

MONSTERED: Westlawn Tigers booted their way to Premier League glory with a 10-1 victory against local rivals Grafton United.

FOOTBALL: While they have been on the receiving end of hefty scorelines, it has been a rare occurrence for Westlawn Tigers to be celebrating one.

But when the final siren rang, and the scoreboard had them 10-1 up against Grafton United, James Joyce and his young playing group knew it was time to celebrate.

It has been a lean season for the Barnier Park brigade, with the win on Saturday evening their second for the season, and second in consecutive weeks.

But most importantly it was reward for the effort the side has put in week in and week out during the North Coast Football season.

"The results might be too little, too late but that is certainly not the case in terms of effort,” Joyce said.

"I think we have been pretty much on the money all season but the rub of the green just has not gone our way.

"But this is now our chance to cash in, and I am happy to see the guys making sure of it.”

It was a tough night away from home for Grafton United who were lacking bodies going into the clash.

United had at least six players backing up from their reserve grade clash, and while they kept up with Westlawn for most of the first half, the fatigue soon set in.

The local rivals were locked up 20 minutes into the first half, when a goal against the run of play for United levelled the scores, but when the Tigers had slotted two more goals inside 10 minutes, United's resolve soon dissolved.

Up 4-1 at the long break, Joyce said his side had the opportunity of going to sleep in the second half, but was proud of their effort to keep the foot on the throttle.

"The best part was our ability to stick with our structures and what we had worked on all season,” he said.

"Credit where it is due, the guys who did show up for Grafton put a hell of an effort in during the game, and we do feel for them.”

While he still rates the win against third-placed Urunga Raiders the week before as a better season highlight, Joyce said the haul of goals would do wonders for their confidence.

With seven goal scorers across the side, it was also an opportunity to share the glory.

"That is just a product of our game plan to work the ball around the field to find the unmarked man,” Joyce said. "We're not always just feeding the strikers, a lot of the time it is the midfield getting in on the action up front.”

Westlawn will now ready for a mid-week catch-up clash against Urunga on Wednesday night before meeting the in-form Northern Storm Thunder next weekend.

While they can't make the finals, Joyce said they had a good chance to disrupt a few of the teams who will make it.