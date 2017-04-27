Tigers roar at home to break winless drought

Grafton AFL Tiger during his match against the Port Magpies at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 22nd April, 2017.

AUSSIE RULES: The drought is over.

It took 644 days, but the Grafton Tigers senior side have finally found winning form for the first time in almost two years.

After four quarters of gruelling action at Ellem Oval, the Tigers showed grit and desperation in the final quarter to hold on for a 83-79 win against the Port Macquarie Magpies.

While the black and golds have struggled with slow starts so far this season, they turned it around to take a three goal lead to the first break against the Pies.

The second and third quarters were even affairs with honours shared between the sides. Grafton slightly shaded the visitors to extend their lead to 25 points at three quarter time and were looking to coast toward that elusive first win.

But they started to run out of steam in the last while Port were finishing fast off the back of their youthful brigade. Port kicked four goals to one in the final quarter to almost spoil the Tigers' party, but full forward Benny Holder's fourth goal of the game proved to be the difference for the home side.

Tigers captain-coach Luke Stanford said he was proud of the determination showed by his men in the last.

"Port came hard at us in the last quarter and almost got the win,” he said.

"That would have been heartbreaking so I'm really proud of the way the boys gutsed it out and held on.

"That's two good performances in a row and we need to keep that momentum going over the next couple of weeks.”

While Holder led the scoring for the home side, Daniel Lang also added three maximums up front while Pat Curtain and Stanford both nailed two.

For club president James Hourigan, the win was the realisation of many months of hard work behind the scenes.

"It was definitely a proud moment,” he said. "The last couple of weeks have been great for the Tigers, the spirit in the club just keeps lifting and so do the numbers.”

It doesn't get any easier for the Tigers this weekend as they host reigning champions Byron Bay Magpies in the first cross-conference round game at Ellem Oval.

"We have the talent and the ability and know we can really take it to the competition,” Hourigan said. "Let's hope we can get a bit of a roll on from it, you know winning breeds winning.”