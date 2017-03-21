27°
News

Tigers roar into season with full coaching contingent

Matthew Elkerton | 21st Mar 2017 4:00 AM
READY TO ROAR: Grafton Tigers AFL club will have a full book of coaches this year including (l-r) Damien Irvine (Under 11), Nicole Mussett (Youth Girls), Chris Leslie (Under 15.5s), Warren Bagnall (Under 18s) and senior coach Luke Stanford.
READY TO ROAR: Grafton Tigers AFL club will have a full book of coaches this year including (l-r) Damien Irvine (Under 11), Nicole Mussett (Youth Girls), Chris Leslie (Under 15.5s), Warren Bagnall (Under 18s) and senior coach Luke Stanford. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSSIE RULES: For the first time in years the Grafton Tigers are roaring into the 2017 season with a full book of coaches covering all grades including the brand new Girls Youth division.

For club president James Hourigan, the most pleasing aspect is the level of pride and dedication his coaching team have for the black and gold jersey of the Tigers.

Club veteran Warren Bagnall will have a clipboard in his hand again in 2017, but this time he will just focus on the burgeoning Under 18s while fellow club hero Chris Leslie will take on the Under 15.5 side that made the preliminary finals in 2016.

Former leading goal kicker for the Tigers, Lee Anderson, will take an exciting bunch of Under 13 players through 2017 while Damien Irvine has picked up the coach's whistle for the next generation of AFL stars in the Under 11 ranks.

AFL development officer Luke Stanford will take the captain-coach reins of the senior side while Victorian convert Nicole Mussett will step up to lead the rising crop of female players.

"It is unreal, it's quite good to have a full complement of staff, that is for sure,” Hourigan said.

"All of these coaches bring an awesome level of footy experience with them as well, which makes it just that much better for us.

"Last year was a very tough year for the Tigers, but already I am liking how we are progressing. This year is definitely shaping up better than where we were.”

Hourigan is especially excited by the prospect of a Youth Girls league on the North Coast as the local body aims to capitalise on the success of the inaugural AFL Women season.

The president believes he could not have secured a better leader than Mussett.

"Nicole has more than 20 years of experience playing and coaching AFL in Victoria,” he said. "The Tigers girls side is still definitely in developmental stages.

"We have had three girls play among our junior sides over the last couple of years and they have all gone on to representative level.

"With the explosion of Women's AFL across Australia this year the pathways for girls are better than they ever have been.

"It is the perfect time for girls to get involved in the sport and we welcome anyone who wants a run.”

With the Tigers kicking off the North Coast AFL season at home on April 1, Hourigan is hoping to see as many fans around Ellem Oval as possible.

”The guys have been coming into their own in the pre-season and all seem to be building well for the season,” he said. "Let's hope they can all hit their straps on April 1.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  afl afl women aussie rules grafton tigers james hourigan north coast afl

WEATHER: Current warnings and road closures

WEATHER: Current warnings and road closures

UPDATED TUESDAY 7AM: Minor flood warning for Clarence, Gwydir closed due to landslips

Contaminated depot runoff issues already in hand: council

Hutchinson Builders employees inspecting the runoff from the Clarence Valley Council depot site last week.

Council says depot site not the only one with contaminated runoff.

South Grafton cenotaph labour of love

CEREMONY: South Grafton RSL Sub-branch president Bob Hayes and ccenotaph committee chair Fred Norris get ready for the upcoming dedication of the new cenotaph at South Grafton.

Refurbishment of cenotaph open Sunday

Have your say on possible Ulmarra sewerage

Ulmarra township.

Give your views to council

Local Partners

Have your say on possible Ulmarra sewerage

An upgrade to north Graton sewage treatment provides an opportunity to connect Ulmarra

South Grafton cenotaph labour of love

CEREMONY: South Grafton RSL Sub-branch president Bob Hayes and ccenotaph committee chair Fred Norris get ready for the upcoming dedication of the new cenotaph at South Grafton.

Refurbishment of cenotaph open Sunday

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

RAIN HAIL OR SHINE: Relay will be on this weekend

Members of the Lower Relay for Life Committee come together at the final team meeting before the Relay this weekend.

Event will go ahead no matter what

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

IAIN Fulton is back on home soil after brushing shoulders with the who's who of the American film industry

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

Adele is obsessed with this Aussie TV show

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

THE British singer made time to visit the set of her favourite show.

Ten axes Biggest Loser from Sunday nights

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

Transformed series moved after its ratings slumped to a record low.

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

Married At First Sight’s Nadia finally snaps.

AFTER weeks of bullying by her TV husband, MAFS wife finally snaps.

The mind-boggling cost of Be Our Guest scene

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

ONE scene cost Disney more than the usual budget for an entire movie

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

The tour opens on June 15

Vendors Set to SELL!

168 Fitzroy Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 $ 390,000

Settled amongst one of Grafton's most sought heritage precincts, 168 Fitzroy exhibits much more than your standard old-world charm... Period-home aficionados will...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 $218,000

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Absolute Waterfront Acres

Lot/12 Lawrence Road, Woodford Island 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $420,000

Attention Yacht and Cruiser owners! This is no doubt one of the best absolute deep waterfront properties on the Clarence River! Located on the Main Arm of the...

SOUGHT AFTER 2 ACRES WITH HOME

6 Cakora Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 4 $340,000

Property like this one rarely become available so we are proud to present it to the market. Set on approx 8716m of flood free land with a very neat 3 bedroom...

The Latest In Lawrence View

Lot/24 March Street, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Perfect for the new home buyer or investor, construction is soon to be complete on this four bedroom home in Lawrence View Estate, midway between Grafton and...

The Hilltop At Its Best

10 Hilltop Close, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000

Located within the very desirable Lawrence Ridge Estate with beautiful views across the picturesque rural surrounds, this attractive 4,818m2 block is positioned...

Privacy &amp; Rural Views

4 Esk Lane, Ashby 2463

House 4 1 1 $320,000

If you like your space and privacy then you will love this one! Located within the very desirable and tightly held village of Ashby on a quiet no-thru lane...

Duplex Investment Opportunity

38 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

Duplex 6 2 2 SALE

There is no denying that duplex rental properties are in high demand for investors in the current market. 38 Weiley Avenue is now available for those looking to...

Finalising An Estate

25 Figtree Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With the owners wanting the estate finalised, this is an opportunity for you to purchase a solid low set brick home in sought after Junction Hill. It is a great...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!