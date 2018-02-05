Tigers roar with large women's contingent

AFL North Coast hopes to attract more females to the sport for next season.

AFL North Coast hopes to attract more females to the sport for next season. Contributed

AUSSIE RULES: The start of the AFL North Coast Women's Competition took another huge leap forward on Saturday with the player draft seeing 63 players find a home for the coming season.

The Grafton Tigers took full advantage of the draw bolstering their women's ranks with 12 stars who have already shown a keen interest in furthering their ability on the field and momentum is building in the club ahead of the season.

The Tigers finished runners-up in the inaugural Youth Girls competition last season and many from that team will provide a strong skill base upon which the women's team will be built.

The draft was held on the opening weekend of the new AFLW season, which North Coast Football operations manager Paul Taylor said was a fitting connection.

"The draft was timed to coincide with the first round of the AFLW season as there's no better way to celebrate female footy,” he said. "Last year's experience showed us that women will watch AFLW, will be hooked, and will want to play, so we know there's another wave of participants right around the corner.”

Recruitment for the Tigers will continue to ramp up over the coming weeks.