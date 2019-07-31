Tigers roaring the RU OK message this weekend

Junior and Senior players from the Northern Beaches Blues with the signs that are in the main street of Woolgoolga.

Junior and Senior players from the Northern Beaches Blues with the signs that are in the main street of Woolgoolga.

AUSSIE RULES: The Grafton Tigers AFL players will ditch the stripes and wear yellow for this weekend's RU OK round of matches.

The Tigers are joining footy clubs across the North Coast and AFL teams throughout NSW and the ACT to help R U OK? spread their message about meaningfully connecting with others to support those struggling with life.

R U OK? was recently announced as the AFL NSW/ACT mental health partner. This partnership will be celebrated across New South Wales and the ACT region with the first ever simultaneous initiative across all Leagues in one weekend.

R U OK? Round is being played across August 3 and 4 with all North Coast Junior and Senior clubs excited to be involved.

Players, coaches, spectators, and officials will don yellow to raise awareness of the importance of having regular, meaningful conversations about life's ups and downs.

AFL NSW/ACT CEO Sam Graham said the leagues are excited to show a united front in relation to the conversation around positive peer support.

"R U OK? Round looks to encourage clubs around the state and territory to get involved in the conversation surrounding mental health.

"Our leagues and clubs provide great environments and supportive frameworks, where mateship and loyalty are at the core of our game.

"R U OK? Round will open even more avenues for awareness for mental health, and challenge everyone within our game to make sure they ask that question-are you OK?”