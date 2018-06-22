Tigers show their Force with representative selection

YOUNG GUN: Grafton Tigers rising star Rhys McDonald (right) has been called up into the North Coast Force senior representative squad for the clash with North West tomorrow.

YOUNG GUN: Grafton Tigers rising star Rhys McDonald (right) has been called up into the North Coast Force senior representative squad for the clash with North West tomorrow. Adam Hourigan

AUSSIE RULES: Despite their position languishing at the bottom of the AFL North Coast ladder, the promise that Grafton Tigers have shown this season has helped the club earn their stripes in the upcoming representative clash.

The Tigers have had five players selected in the North Coast Force men's side as well as coach Chris Curthoys and president James Hourigan named as coaching staff.

The Tigers have also had one woman selected in the North Coast Force women's team in Lilly Doyle, despite the club not officially part of the AFL North Coast women's competition until next year.

The North Coast Force will take to home soil at C.ex International Stadium in the annual grudge match against North West AFL tomorrow.

North Coast will be out to avenge a shock defeat at the hands of North West last year in both divisions, and AFL North Coast community football manager Paul Taylor said they are determined to do it.

"The folks in the North West are still buzzing from winning both matches last season but important lessons were learnt and the North Coast Force teams will be much stronger in 2018,” Taylor said.

"In the men's team we've got a great balance of experience and youth. Players like Luke Matthews, Luke Stanford, and Matt Flynn bring a wealth of footy smarts and big game experience, whilst young guys like Fraser Carroll, Lachie Glover, Ronan Leslie, Isaac King, and Nick Stanlan-Velt are the form players of the competition.”

The women's match is the first true representative fixture between the two Leagues, with North West forming a competition last season and North Coast following suit this year.

"This season we have an incredible crop of ladies that have come from other sports.

"They're already performing at a high level but are also improving each time they play or train,” Taylor said.

A friendly masters match will act as a curtain-raiser for the two grudge matches, with the day kicking off at 11am.