Marlion Pickett of the Tigers. Picture: AAP
AFL

Tigers star Pickett to tell all in new book

by Fiona Byrne
7th Jun 2020 2:33 PM
Richmond premiership star Marlion Pickett will tell the story behind his Grand Final fairytale, having signed a book deal for his life story.

Pickett became headline news last year when he made his AFL debut for Richmond in the

Marlion Pickett in action for the Tigers. Picture: Getty Images
Grand Final six days after being best on ground in the club's VFL Grand Final win.

For Pickett, a father of four, that week of glory had been years in the making as he suffered injuries, a tragic death in the family and rebuilt his life after time in jail.

"I couldn't change my past but I could change me.

"Family is the most important thing to me, and football gave me a second family," said Pickett.

The book, titled Belief, will be released by Simon & Schuster in November.

