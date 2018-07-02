Tigers strike back in thrilling derby draw

Westlawns Tom Westman during the Maclean Bobcats and Westlawn Tigers football match at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, 27th May, 2017.

Westlawns Tom Westman during the Maclean Bobcats and Westlawn Tigers football match at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, 27th May, 2017. Debrah Novak

FOOTBALL: A three-goal spree in the final 15 minutes has helped the Westlawn Tigers rescue a point in a thrilling North Coast Football Premier League derby against the Maclean Bobcats.

Led by their fiery youth brigade the Tigers refused to wilt in the "Battle of the Big Cats”, scoring a 4-4 draw despite facing a 3-0 deficit at half-time at Barnier Park.

It was far from a telling halftime scoreline according to Tigers captain James Joyce, who could see his side still had plenty of fight left in it.

"You know we probably had every right to feel out of the game at half-time,” Joyce said.

"But the score did not indicate how well we had played in the first half. We were playing good football.

"You know sometimes you can walk into the sheds at halftime with a score like that and everyone has their head down. But not this time. The boys were full of chatter and excitement. They were all still keen to get back on top.”

It had been a scintillating effort from the Bobcats strikers in the first half, with the visitors latching on to any opportunity.

The Green Machine also worked well on the counter attack, utilising their speed advantage to work through a broken Tigers defensive line.

But Joyce knew all his side needed was to start the second half on the right foot, and he got his wish when Michael Allen leapt high to head in a goal from a set piece corner.

"We had mounted the pressure, and Sam Brian had been delivering great crosses all game, it was just finally one that we got a head on,” Joyce said.

While it appeared the momentum had switched to the home side, a lapse in concentration allowed the Bobcats to again break free and net their fourth goal of the afternoon.

Again it was left to Joyce to rally his troops, and with a belief rarely seen at Barnier Park this season, the Tigers continued to push their opposition.

While it might have left them susceptible to the counter in the first half, the Tigers high-pressure, overlapping style was beginning to pay divdends in the second stanza.

But it would not be until the final stretch of the game when midfielder Tom Westman reduced the deficit.

Then it was Riley Keogh's opportunity to set alight the strong crowd at Barnier Park, cutting back into the box from out wide before slipping it past the keeper with eight minutes to go.

It was a tense final stretch, but when Allen notched his double for the afternoon with five minutes to go the crowd was in raptures.

The Bobcats almost stole a late victory with the final play of the game, but a late glove from Charlie Moar managed to tip a lethal shot on to the crossbar and away from danger.

"It was bloody nail-biting at the end there, but I am glad the boys got a result out of the game,” Joyce said.

"I think that shows the character of the guys that they are still trying to play football and still looking for a result.”

It was the second 4-4 draw at Barnier Park this season after the Tigers earlier effort against Grafton United in April.

United slumped to a tough 4-0 home loss to NCF heavyweights Coffs United Lions at the weekend.