TIGERS TEST: Redemption on offer for Grafton grand finalists

ON HER OWN: Grafton Tigers youth girls star Emily Goodall works some space against the Coffs Coast Breakers in the major semi final. Mitchell Keenan

AFLNC GRAND FINALS: The Grafton Tigers are gunning for glory on Sunday with two teams playing North Coast AFL grand finals at C.Ex International Stadium in Coffs Harbour.

The under-15 boys and youth girls sides will make the trip south after topping their tables and completing undefeated seasons in the black and yellow.

"They were all pretty excited on Tuesday at training but we had to get the coaches to make sure they stayed focused on the task ahead,” junior club president Wayne Phillips said.

The youth girls will take on the Bellingen Bulldogs in the sides inaugural year in the competition after they upset the Coffs Harbour Breakers in the preliminary final.

"I think the girls expected to play the Breakers but it's good to see the Bulldogs go through in their first year,” he said.

Grafton won their opening contest with Bellingen by over 60 points but each game has been closer as the year has progressed although Phillips said the Tigers will lift with some key players returning to the squad.

"The girls can't take them too lightly, they've been improving a lot over the course of the year. I think we'll be too strong with a few girls coming back in to help out including Tyleah Larcombe who's coming off calf injury and should add a real x-factor,” he said.

"Lady luck hasn't been on their side last few years but things are looking better for them to take the chocolates.”

TOUGH TIGERS: Alby Popko (left) and Sunny Cowper (right) with their eyes on the ball for the under-15 Grafton Tigers against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints. Paul Taylor

The under-15s have been playing with a chip on their shoulder after they went out early in an unexpected finals exit but Phillips believes they've matured a lot this year.

"They've been on journey from start of the year, they were still hurting from last year but they've grown as a team and really look out for each other both on and off field,” he said.

"They've kept each other in check and the coaches have done fantastic job with kids. They changed way they did things with two or three games to go and they've been really focused.

Phillips is eagerly awaiting the approval of starring man Nico Wheaton who broke his leg earlier in the year but needs clearance from doctors and physiotherapists to play.

"He's a great young kid and I hope he gets a go in the grand final but we'll have to wait and see,” he said.

The chance to play at the C.Ex International Stadium is a great opportunity for the kids and Phillips believes many of them will want to get back there as soon as they can.

"I think the big ground could scare some people but some of them have been there before, girls have had experience playing on it before but boys first chance on the ground,” he said.

"They could fall in love with it and want to go back all the time.

"I hope for everyone's sake that both sides can take home the win.”

GAME DAY: The Grafton Tigers will play two grand finals at C.Ex Internation Stadium in Coffs Harbour on Sunday. The first will be in the youth girls against the Bellingen Bulldogs at 12.50pm before the under-15 boys play the Sawtell/Toormina Saints at 2.30pm.