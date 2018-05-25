Tigers' women roar onto field for first time

AUSSIE RULES: North Coast AFL is preparing for a watershed moment in the sport on the North Coast as it plans to host the first ever women's clash in Grafton.

A group of dedicated women will pull on the Grafton Tigers stripes for the first time as they play their first match in a developmental game against Coffs Harbour Breakers.

The members of the Tigers troupe have been working hard on the training paddock over the past two weeks under the watchful gaze of North Coast AFL female development officer Vienna Schoeffel.

It will be tough time for Schoeffel, who will miss the Tigers' first game at Ellem Oval tomorrow as she plays her own match for Sawtell-Toormina Saints, but she has left the team in the capable hands of the Tigers' own 'Mr Footy' - Luke Stanford.

"I am very confident in what these girls will be able to produce, it is just a shame I won't be able to watch it,” she said.

"They have impressed me so much in the few training sessions we have had, the enthusiasm has just been great.”

The game against the Breakers will be the first of three developmental days that are free for anyone to get involved in.

The Breakers are in their inaugural women's season in the AFL North Coast competition, and organisers are confident they will be able to add a Tigers team to the ranks next season.

"We have seen girls come from a wide array of sports, and all the skills are so transferable to AFL,” Schoeffel said.

"Now I just hope more women want to learn about AFL because there is no other sport like it.”