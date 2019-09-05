Tight tussles in ladies league tag round

The first game of the ladies' league tag was a tight tussle between Maclean and Grafton High, with some individual brilliance the difference.

Grafton High School opened the scoring, with Brooke Sullivan cutting through the Maclean defence early and scoring under the posts.

Maclean High hit straight back with a well-constructed move that put Diana Pengilly across out wide.

Grafton's converted try ended up being the only thing to separate the sides at half time, with both sides trying their luck with cutting runs through the middle and having tries disallowed.

The second half opened in similar fashion, with both sides trying to spread the ball wide to find space.

It took until the 20-minute mark when Grafton High's Brooke Sullivan took matters into her own hands, and broke through the line of defence. With only the fullback to beat, she stepped around tot score under the posts to extend Grafton's lead to 12-4.

Maclean High tried all night long with strong running from many of their players, with Latifah Taylor and Mel Laurie providing hard running and gaining metres for her side.

But they could not break through, and Grafton High held on in what was a skilful match.

South Grafton High wasted no time getting their game against McAuley, with Taneisha Marttin backing up off good lead up work to score under the posts for what would be a converted try.

They backed up straight away for another try, with Tallara Taylor weaving a web around dummy half to escape her chasers and score again under the posts, and with the conversion made it 12-0 inside the first five minutes.

The game fell into a lull until just before the half time break, when McAuley's Elisha Gavin worked her way through the edges of South Grafton's defence to score in the corner. The try went unconverted and the score was 12-4.

South Grafton wasn't finished for the half, regaining the ball from the kickoff, but despite pressuring the line and forcing a repeat set, tthey weren't able to break through with the scoring remaining 12-4 to South at the break.

South began the better of the two sides, attacking the McAuley line early and it paid dividends when Taneisha Martin strolled down the left hand touchline from halfway to score underneath the posts.

The try was converted and South Grafton extended their lead to 14 points.

McAuley hit back with consistent pressure on South Grafton, who hung off the tag, allowing the McAuley to score out wide, with the try going unconverted.

South Grafton regained possession from the kick-off and a quick run from Lily Harris had her score on the right hand side to break the spirit of McAuley's side, again leading by 14 points and holding on until full-time.

South Grafton will face-off with Grafton in what looks to be an evenly matched battle, with plenty of speed and evasiveness across the field for both sides.