TikTokker fined for Origin pitch invasion

A serial TikTok prankster who invaded Suncorp during State of Origin has been told to contain his enthusiasm for the game.

Wearing his trademark colourful pyjamas to Brisbane Magistrates Court, Johnson Wen, 21, pleaded guilty this morning to entering a playing field.

Wen, who posts TikTok videos of himself dancing the "floss" in the middle of busy roads while wearing pyjamas, jumped the barricades during game three at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on November 18.

Johnson Wen doing the “floss”. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire

Police prosecutor Min Ho said Wen entered the field at 7.20pm and disrupted play for about three minutes.

Footage of the incident shows the pyjama-wearing Wen running towards the middle of the field, at one point getting within metres of Queensland Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

He then proceeds to "floss" - a dance that appropriates dental hygiene procedures - on the field for several seconds before lying down and being apprehended by stadium security.

Wen told The Courier Mail outside court he had been dared to streak by some people he met on the Gold Coast when he was partying.

"I thought it was going to be funny," he said.

"(It was) a little but also it was bad at the same time."

Wen said a loud cheer went up in the crowd as he ran on to the field.

"(The security) were really tough and I didn't mind at all," he said.

Jason Wen dances on tables in another TikTok video.

Wen's Legal Aid lawyer today said her client was very remorseful for his behaviour and had spent a few hours in police custody.

Wen's prank came less than a fortnight after he pleaded guilty to dangling off a footbridge at South Bank and lying down in the middle of the South Brisbane bus terminal.

Magistrate Suzette Coates today told Wen he couldn't do it any more.

"Enthusiasm for the game, you've got to keep it over your side of the stump," she said.

"Either get on the field or get off it."

Wen was fined $220 and no conviction was recorded.

Johnson Wen is detained by security at Origin III. Picture: Peter Wallis

Originally published as TikTokker fined for Origin pitch invasion