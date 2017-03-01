29°
Sport

Tillman jumping for gold

Jarrard Potter
| 1st Mar 2017 5:00 AM
HIGH MARKS: Erica Tillman is heading to Sydney.
JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Erica Tillman has gone from watching YouTube tutorials on how to triple jump to leaping to gold at the NSW Junior and Youth Athletics Championships, and has jumped into the Junior Sportsperson of the Month awards for February.

Her gold medal was joined by a bronze in the high jump, where the South Grafton High School student beat her previous personal best by 5cm by clearing the bar at 1.65m.

What makes Tillman's triple jump gold all the more incredible was she competed in the hurdles, and came fifth, in the middle of the event before returning for her last jump attempt.

Tillman said it was a thrill be come away with the gold medal.

"I knew the other girls were in gold medal contention, but my last jump just got me over the line, it was really close," she said.

"I had versed those two at NSW CHS and Little Athletics, and I had gotten second and third to them before, but never won."

Tillman's gold has booked her spot at the Australian Junior Championships titles in Sydney later this month, her first time competing at that level.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Tillman said.

"I'm hoping to just jump my best and try and get a PB and see how it goes. It will just be good to get some experience at that level."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  athletics australian junior championships junior sportsperson of the month nsw junior and youth athletics championships south grafton high school triple jump

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

