Tillman jumping for gold

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Erica Tillman has gone from watching YouTube tutorials on how to triple jump to leaping to gold at the NSW Junior and Youth Athletics Championships, and has jumped into the Junior Sportsperson of the Month awards for February.

Her gold medal was joined by a bronze in the high jump, where the South Grafton High School student beat her previous personal best by 5cm by clearing the bar at 1.65m.

Erica Tillman clearing the bar competing in high jump

What makes Tillman's triple jump gold all the more incredible was she competed in the hurdles, and came fifth, in the middle of the event before returning for her last jump attempt.

Tillman said it was a thrill be come away with the gold medal.

"I knew the other girls were in gold medal contention, but my last jump just got me over the line, it was really close," she said.

"I had versed those two at NSW CHS and Little Athletics, and I had gotten second and third to them before, but never won."

Erica Tillman running in to jump in the triple jump.

Tillman's gold has booked her spot at the Australian Junior Championships titles in Sydney later this month, her first time competing at that level.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Tillman said.

"I'm hoping to just jump my best and try and get a PB and see how it goes. It will just be good to get some experience at that level."