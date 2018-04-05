TILLMAN TRIUMPH: Golden finish for long jumper

GOLDEN EFFORT: Erica Tillman clinched the gold at the Little Athletics NSW State Championships in the Under 17 triple jump.

GOLDEN EFFORT: Erica Tillman clinched the gold at the Little Athletics NSW State Championships in the Under 17 triple jump. Jarrard Potter

ATHLETICS: South Grafton long jumper Erica Tillman finished a golden Little Athletics career on top, leaving her last meeting at the recent State Championships with gold.

Despite windy conditions, the 17-year-old jumped an impressive 11.85m in the triple jump final to clinch the gold medal, in what was a welcome return to form. Tillman also competed in the long jump (9th), high jump (6th) and 100m hurdles.

Tillman led a group of six Grafton Little Athletics Club competitors at the titles, with four of them competing at State level for the first time.

Marcus Makejev competed in 60m hurdles, 100m sprint, 200m sprint and long jump in the U12 age group. He placed 10th in the 100m and 200m sprints, 5th in long jump and made the final of the 60m hurdles in 8th position.

Steffany Nudo and Jasmine Chellew competed in the 800m run, in the U9 and U11 age groups respectively. Both competed in large fields of contestants and will have benefited from the experience.

Hanna Tait competed in the U15 division in long jump, triple jump and javelin. On return from injury, she was most pleased with her javelin event throwing 26.28m to place 13th.

Nathalie Avery competed in the U15 100m sprint. Regaining her form she had before a recent injury, Avery flew out of the blocks in her heat but did not qualify for the final.