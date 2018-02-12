Menu
Tilse cracks maiden century for Coutts Crossing

CENTURION: Tim Tilse scored 107 for Coutts Crossing.
CENTURION: Tim Tilse scored 107 for Coutts Crossing. Bill North
CRICKET: Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing's favourite son Tim Tilse brought up his maiden century for the club on Saturday as he led the charge against South Services in GDSC Premier League.

Tilse brought up the milestone in style with a lofted shot over midwicket and was clearly pumped as he embraced batting partner Noel O'Connell.

He reminded The Daily Examiner of a childhood promise made by his father and former Coutts veteran Mal Tilse that he would buy his son a new bat the day he scored his first century - a feat that until now had eluded the 28-year-old.

It's been a long wait for the former Clarence Valley representative to reach triple figures, having come close when he scored 91 during Coutts Crossing's premiership winning Night Cricket campaign last season.

The battle-hardened opener put on a 59-run opening stand with first grade rookie Braidy Willis (15) and looked to be setting the team up for a big total as he and Bill North (37) took the score along to 1 for 149.

However, the wickets soon started to fall as Linden Harris (2 for 21 off 12) and Dylan Cleaver (3 for 19 off 9) applied the pressure, with Tilse (107) himself the sixth man to fall with the score at 181. After an entertaining cameo from Justin Inskip (18no) Coutts was eventually rolled for 211.

Dylan Cleaver took 3 for 19 for South Services in Clarence River Cricket Association's 2017/18 GDSC Premier League round 13 match between Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing and South Services at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 10th February, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

The dismissal of Souths captain and leading run scorer Tom Kroehnert (0) before stumps leaves Coutts well positioned to claim their second win of the season next week.

