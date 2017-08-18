Tim and friends are a real catch

SOMETHING FISHY: Tim the Bream and his ten mates have been tagged in preparation for this weekend's competition.

TIM the Bream and his ten tagged mates should be starting to get hungry now, just in time for Yamba's favourite annual fishing competition to kick off.

From 10am tomorrow, entrants in the Tim the Bream Fishing Classic will be baiting hooks and sinking lines from the middle wall to Oyster Channel in a bid to catch a $20,000 fish.

RELATED:

The lucky (or unlucky) fish - one worth $20,000 and ten worth $1000 each - were caught, tagged and released back into the Clarence River at various locations early on Wednesday morning.

"The Department of Primary Industries tells us they should sulk for about 24-48 hours and then they'll start to come back up to feed," organiser Gail Doe said.

"It's fabulous, we're all ready to rock and roll and just waiting for the weekend to come around now."

Ms Doe said tickets for the competition, while unlimited, were selling fast and they were hoping to match the 500 tickets sold last year. A predicted last minute rush should get them there, with Queenslanders and Victorians among the keen anglers.

"With the great weather I'm hoping that is a bit of a drawcard," Ms Doe added.

Catching Tim isn't the only incentive to enter either.

"As well as the (main prizes), we've got really great prizes for heaviest catches of other species," Ms Doe said.

"We've got two boat motors, and accommodation vouchers worth $1000, as well as lots of charter fishing and tackle vouchers for the local shops. There's plenty of prizes but I really hope the main one does go off this year."

Anglers must be registered by 10am on Saturday, and all live fish have to be back at Yamba's Ford Park by 4pm Sunday, when the awards will be held and prizes drawn.

A 'fish clinic' will also be held on Sunday for children aged 8-14.

Tickets for Tim the Bream are $27.50, and are available at stickytickets.com and Yamba bait shops.