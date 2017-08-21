Tim and friends live to swim another day

WHOPPER: Woolgoolga angler Luke Tinson caught two good-sized bream off the Yamba breakwater yesterday while fishing in the Tim the Bream competition.

MORE than 600 entrants in this year's Tim the Bream competition couldn't catch the $20,000 fish, but they made up for it by catching plenty of others.

The live fish tank was 'breaming' with different species by the end of the weekend, including a prehistoric-looking flathead, which was almost a metre long.

Organiser Gail Doe said that while she would have loved it if someone had come in with a tagged bream, it had still been a great weekend.

"We're absolutely thrilled about the turnout this year,” she said.

"We've certainly got our contenders for the heaviest weights, with a huge flathead and a couple of jewfish, and there's plenty of bream getting weighed, just not any tagged ones unfortunately.”

Contenders for the weirdest catch included a flounder and a long tom, but in the end that prize went to Tim Lendrigan, who caught a 44.5cm puffer fish.

The most successful entrant by far was Scott Butler, who took home trophies for best catch of the weekend, biggest bream and biggest trevally.