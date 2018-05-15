Cahill Cup ready: ‘I just tick every box’

TIMELESS Tim Cahill says he'll be ready to start for the Socceroos at next month's World Cup, declaring he's always produced when called upon.

Cahill denied age and minimal Millwall minutes would hinder him, with the Socceroos specialist vowing to prove his worth to coach Bert van Marwijk at the Turkey pre-camp.

Australia's record goalscorer looks set to be picked ahead of Scotland-based Jamie Maclaren in the extended 26-man squad, which will then be trimmed to 23 for Russia 2018.

SNUBBED: HAT-TRICK HERO TO MISS WC SQUAD

KEEPER: RYAN SUITED TO ARSENAL: SCHWARZER

KARACIC: BOLTER WHO'S NEVER BEEN TO AUSTRALIA

Cahill, who is back "home" in New Jersey doing intensive solo training before joining the squad next week, is confident he's in a position to make an impact.

"I don't count my chickens. I never have, never will. I'll take it a day at a time and all the outside noise that comes with it (I'll ignore),'' Cahill told the Herald Sun.

"I've fought every barrier, every single week of my life as a footballer. Mentally I've not been fazed. Physically, I'm in great shape.

Tim Cahill models a Caltex Socceroos onesie.

"After that, life's great, football's good, family's healthy and a possible fourth World Cup on the cards.

"Whenever called upon I've produced. Even at Melbourne City, I probably didn't play for four weeks and wasn't in the reckoning and played 120 minutes (against Syria).

"I'm looking forward to Bert looking for someone and if he looks on the bench or wants to start me, as a leader, that he knows he can count on.

"I just tick every box so when called upon, he knows he's got someone that's ready to rock and roll."

After having a freeway named after him - Sydney's Cahill Expressway was re-named the Tim Cahill Expressway in 2013 - Cahill will have Caltex stores renamed Cahilltex for the World Cup.

Tim Cahill comes on as a substitute during his time at Millwall.

Cahill revealed that his Millwall regimen was geared around Russian preparations.

He played less than 100 minutes in 10 substitute appearances as the Lions went on a stellar run after just 139 minutes in seven Melbourne City appearances in the first half of the season.

"At my age I'm very fortunate to have that sort of back up. A lot's been made of it from outside noise, but I'm 38 years old and a professional footballer that's played in three World Cups and scored many goals.

"My mental focus and professionalism is second to none when it comes to knowing what's needed in camp, on and off the park, which is the key to my success the last 15-20 years.

"Whether it was the Asian Cup, World Cup qualifiers and even now at Millwall, we knew very well that I needed to be ready to go into camp and be ready to be called upon for three group games."