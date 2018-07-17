Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tim Cahill set to announce retirement from football.
Tim Cahill set to announce retirement from football.
Soccer

Tim Cahill calls time on legendary career

17th Jul 2018 10:24 AM

ONE of Australia's greatest footballer, Tim Cahill, announced his retirement from the game after a stunning international career.

The Socceroos legend, 38, confirm the via Twitter the World Cup Group game against Peru was his last game for the national side.

"Today's (Tuesday) the day that I'm officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos," Cahill tweeted.

"No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country. Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge."

Cahill made history at the recent World Cup in Russia, joining the likes of Brazil legend Pele to play in four consecutive tournaments.

Cahill played 107 games for the Socceroos - just missing out on Mark Schwarzer's record (109 matches) - but finished as Australia's most prolific goal-scoring, netting fifty international goals.

More to come

Related Items

Show More
editors picks permier league soccer socceroos tim cahill

Top Stories

    FINALLY: Relief for unpaid highway subcontractors

    FINALLY: Relief for unpaid highway subcontractors

    Politics NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced financial assistance for Pacific Highway subcontractors left out of pocket after the Ostwald Bros collapse.

    LOOK: All 100+ entrants in cup day Kids Fashions

    premium_icon LOOK: All 100+ entrants in cup day Kids Fashions

    People and Places Kids strut their stuff on Maclean Cup day

    Drunk driver caught at 180km/h on Pacific Highway

    Drunk driver caught at 180km/h on Pacific Highway

    News Police said the man overtook seven cars and a semi trailer

    WATCH: Shark feeding frenzy on dead humpback whale

    WATCH: Shark feeding frenzy on dead humpback whale

    News Famous surf break a no-go zone as sharks feed on dead whale

    Local Partners