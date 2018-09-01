Menu
Socceroos legend Tim Cahill signs for Jamshedpur FC.
Socceroos legend Tim Cahill signs for Jamshedpur FC.
Soccer

‘The biggest signing’: Cahill seals move to India

by Max Sherry
1st Sep 2018 4:34 PM

SOCCEROOS legend Tim Cahill has signed for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

The 38-year-old announced the move through Twitter.

"I'm excited to announce that I'm signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League," Cahill tweeted.

"I've been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve.

"I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play football.

"I'm looking forward to beginning this next adventure, meeting my teammates at training camp in Madrid."

Jamshedpur FC was founded 14 months ago and finish fifth out of 10 in the Indian Super League last season.

The club, coached by Spaniard Cesar Ferrnando, were delighted to announce the signing of the former 107-cap Socceroo: "The biggest signing of the #HeroISL 2018-19 season is here. Ladies and gentleman, presenting our latest recruit, a footballing legend - Tim Cahill!"

cesar ferrnando indian super league jamshedpur fc socceroos tim cahill

