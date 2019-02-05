It’s as plain as red and white for Test players

Tim Paine has warned Ashes hopefuls to keep on working on red-ball game. Picture: Getty Images

Australia's Test players will keep a red ball and a white ball with them no matter what form of the game they're playing or where they are over the next six months.

Captain Tim Paine has laid down the law to his team, declaring a plethora of limited-overs cricket is no excuse for being out of red-ball form. Australia's 366-run smashing of Sri Lanka in Canberra was their last Test before The Ashes in August.

There is a Twenty20 series in India, starting on February 25, which will be followed by five ODIs.

Those not going on that tour will get a chance to impress in the Sheffield Shield but the World Cup is approaching in May.

"The guys that are playing in both are obviously our best players ... they are professionals that have been doing it for a long time, so I would expect they would be ready to go for both tournaments," Paine said.

"Whether it's red ball or white ball, it's about finding the time to prepare for both.

"If you are in white ball mode it's about taking some red balls with you and making sure you tick that over and vice versa, so I don't expect that to be a problem."