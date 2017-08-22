Tim the Bream eludes anglers, remains at large in the Clarence River

SUCCESS: Gold Coast resident Scott Butler (pictured with his partner), took home the prize for best catch of the weekend.

MAJOR back surgery kept avid angler Scott Butler away from the water for months, but it couldn't keep him from the Tim the Bream competition.

The Gold Coast resident came to Yamba with his young family on the weekend to search for the elusive $20,000 Tim, in a trip which doubled as their first family holiday.

Even though no tagged fish were caught across the weekend, Mr Butler hit a different sort of jackpot, catching about 60 fish from a boat over the two days.

"We got the most fish at the mouth of the river,” he said.

"I've had a year and a half off, but now I'm back and doing better than ever.”

Huge swells which rolled in on Saturday afternoon made fishing from the boat a bit difficult.

"The wind threw us around a bit, and we got caught in the waves at the mouth - they almost swamped the boat,” he said.

"We had to go up towards Iluka for a couple of hours to get a bit of calm.”

Helped by the sheer number of fish he caught during the competition, Mr Butler walked away with the lion's share of prizes on Sunday, including a Yamba boat motor, as well as trophies for the biggest trevally, biggest bream and best catch of the weekend.

Others who travelled far and wide weren't so lucky.

Wollongong angler Maria Thomson said she and her partner caught four keepers, but weren't "clever enough to catch a tagged bream”.

"We still a great time,” Ms Thomson said.

The competition is over, but anyone who catches a tagged bream from now on can still claim up to $300.

Tim Lendrigan and his son Josh celebrate their prize for the weirdest fish. CLAIR MORTON

TIM THE BREAM WINNERS

Biggest trevally: Scott Butler

Biggest luderick: Tony Henderson

Smallest fish: Ava Weichart

Biggest mulloway: Glen Brassen

Biggest whiting: Todd Milliner

Encouragement award: Noah Smith

Weirdest fish: Tim Lendrigan

Biggest flathead: Christy Oakley

Biggest bream: Scott Butler