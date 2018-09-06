Tim the Bream remains elusive

No one was able to hook on to Tim the Bream this week, but David Becker managed to hook on to this 770g specimen.

THEY seek him here, they seek him there, they seek him every-bloody-where.

Where is Tim the Bream?

For at least the fourth annual challenge, despite almost 400 keen anglers taking up the hunt at the weekend, Tim and his nine mates are still on the loose.

The weigh-in included a large number of bream, some sizeable flathead, and one angler who took a hefty mangrove jack just after the weigh-in closed.

But still there was no Tim.

Discussion and debate as to where they might have gone will keep anglers arguing for many months.

Ten tagged fish were released a week before the competition started, and there is discussion as to whether or not the fish were sulking or recovering from any injury sustained in their original capture.

It is not conceivable that all the fish would head out to sea, or well up river on their release.

But experience has shown that most tagged fish show little or no adverse reaction to the capture and tagging process.

Some decades ago, Yamba anglers were involved in an extensive tagging programme of tailor, which established that they travelled north to the vicinity of Fraser Island, where large numbers were caught by recreational and professional fishermen.

And I know from personal experience that about 15 years ago, a tagging program was conducted in Lake Macquarie where several hundred blackfish were tagged.

The majority of the recovered tagged fish were taken in the Lake, or coast headlands outside the entrance to the lake with several as far as Port Stephens.

However, while fishing with as friend at Oyster Channel Bridge, my mate landed an average-size blackfish carrying a tag, which when checked with Fisheries established that it was one of those tagged and released in Lake Macquarie two years earlier.

The chances of taking a tagged fish will always be a challenge for any anglers, and I understand that the Yamba Rotary Club is considering some amendments to the rules, to encourage more participants to weigh in their fish.

However, on the downside, despite the large number of anglers chasing Tim, only four anglers weighed in fish for The Daily Examiner's Fish of the Year competition - and three of the fish presented were taken wide off the coast from a charter boat.

Three anglers, all from Brisbane, hooked on to snapper, with the best taken by Kate Lovelin, a fish of 4.600kg

Lea Lavers was not far behind with a fish of 4.000kg, and Damien Laven had one of 3.000kg.

The only bream weighed in was the 830g fish taken by Peter Eggleton, of Grafton, whose catch was taken in the vicinity of the Grafton Bridge.

Could this be where Tim and his mates have fled to? We'll just have to loosen the lines to find out.