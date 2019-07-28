Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenreagh wood chopper Dan Shipman competes in the 11 inch standing block heat.
Glenreagh wood chopper Dan Shipman competes in the 11 inch standing block heat. Kathryn Lewis
News

Timber festival a cut above the rest

Kathryn Lewis
by
28th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS turned out to Glenreagh to revel in the wood chopping action on Saturday.

Festival president Chris Hanson was stoked with the day which was a "raging success".

He said more than 4000 timber lovers turned out to Glenreagh Recreational Reserve.

"That's the best attendance we've had in the fours years I've been running it," he said.

GALLERY: Were you snapped by our photographer at the Timber Festival?

Mr Hanson said publicity had pushed the festival to be a cut above this year with outstanding turnout.

Back by popular demand the 'tree climb' event drew in huge crowds, and Mr Hanson is hopeful they can bring it back for next year's festival.

"It's something that is not often done," he said.

"So the axemen don't get a chance to practice it too much."

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

Glenreagh wood chopper Dan Shipman, has travelled around the country to show off his skills, but he said his local festival will always hold importance.

"My Father and both my Grandfathers chopped, my Uncles as well, so it runs in the family," he said.

"It's just a laidback, friendly sport."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top Stories

    All is not fair in love and water

    All is not fair in love and water

    Opinion 'Like the adage that there are 10 types of people in the world, those who understand binary and those who don't, apparently it's the same with dishwashers'

    DEBATE: Is it really an epidemic?

    premium_icon DEBATE: Is it really an epidemic?

    Opinion It can be difficult to ignore the patterns that emerge

    How to research your family origins for free

    premium_icon How to research your family origins for free

    News Access to 299 million immigration records for a limited time

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Gwydir Highway

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Gwydir Highway

    News Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place