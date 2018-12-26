Timber man pulls up stumps

WHILE the colour of his hands may be a give-away to the industry in which Rod Henson has spent most of his life working, those dark stains from years of handling timber will soon fade as he enters a new phase this week - one of relaxation and retirement.

The relaxing part might be hard according to his family, well aware Mr Henson has been in the game since he started milling redgums in the Murray River area as a teenager.

"I turn 60 next year and I've basically been flat out since I was 16. I left school and got straight into it," Mr Henson said.

The manager of Henson Sawmilling in Mountain View north of Grafton has been at the helm since buying the business from the Richards family 13 years ago, moving up here with his family who also form part of the mill team.

He said he felt it was the right time to pull up stumps (what else?) and was looking forward to all the usual benefits of retirement such as travelling with his wife, Margaret, and seeing the grandkids more often.

"We're not messing around. Our first trip is in January, a cruise to New Zealand and we're also planning a caravan trip to South Australia."

Apart from operating and managing a busy timber mill in the Clarence for the past 13 years, Mr Henson also dedicated part of his weekends writing a weekly column for The Daily Examiner, his final column published last Friday.

"I took over the reins from Tony Wade when I was still Chairperson of the TCA (Timber Communities Australia) and that was 12 years ago. I did a lot of reading to keep abreast of industry happenings and set aside every Sunday morning to write it," Mr Henson said.

"It was a regular commitment but it seemed to have a good following. I got some good responses over the years. There were also a few environmentalists with something to say."

Mr Henson was keen to find someone to take over from him but at this stage he hasn't had any luck. "It's a good thing for the industry to have a regular voice so hopefully someone will put up their hand."

So with no more Timber Talk to take up his Sunday mornings and the mill in the hands of new owners Ken O'Brien and Andrew Epthorp (from the Murray region in which Mr Henson began his career) Mr Henson is free to pursue a new line of interests.

And while timber has been a big feature of his working life it will definitely take a back seat during retirement.

"No I won't be doing any wood-crafting as a hobby. I'm getting away from it. I'm OK at milling it but I'm hopeless at carving it by hand."