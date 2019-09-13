Time for a game of guess the Clarence River island

MYSTERY ISLAND: Do you recognise this island? Read the clues and send your answer to the 53 Islands committee and you could win a exclusive set of Clarence Valley island posters.

MYSTERY ISLAND: Do you recognise this island? Read the clues and send your answer to the 53 Islands committee and you could win a exclusive set of Clarence Valley island posters.

HOW well do you know your local islands? Anyone who can guess the name of this Clarence River island wins a set of very unique island posters courtesy of the 53 Islands Festival committee.

Here are your clues:

In the late 1800s, an Aboriginal mission was set up on this island. Aboriginal people - local as well as from the Nambucca and Bowraville areas, were forced to move from their traditional lands onto the island to make way for incoming settlers. People had to live under white management and abide by the rules of the island's missionary and church.

The Aboriginal Protection Board set up an Aboriginal Reserve on the island in 1904, formalising the segregation. Aboriginal people were restricted in where they lived, who they married, what education they received and what employment contracts they entered. However, because of the island's isolation, the people were relatively free to secretly continue many of their traditional cultural practices. From the mid-1940s, people started returning to Yamba.

Today the island is still an important place for Yaegl people and other Aboriginal people who have an association with the island. It is now controlled by the Yaegl Aboriginal Land Council and is protected on the State Heritage Register.

This island is an inspiration for Frances Belle Parker, an award-winning Yaegl artist with family connections to the island. It was featured in the Badu Gili art exhibition at the Sydney opera house in 2017, where Frances was one of five indigenous artists to exhibit. The work comprised clothes pegs arranged into the shape of the island, each inscribed with the name of the island and washed in plaster, representing the whitewashing of Aboriginal culture, history and religion.

Send your answers to the 53 Islands Facebook page or email: 53islands@gmail.com by Monday, September 16, 9am. To mix it up the 10th correct answer received will win the posters.

Clarence Valley people are invited to salute/depict/tend/explore our river islands - with art, landcare, science, culture, fishing, paddling, stories, music, navigation, whatever it is you do. No matter what you plan to do from October 7-20, 2019, make it about the islands. See www.53islandsclarence.com.au to find out more.