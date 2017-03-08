Bustling South Grafton business up for sale

MOVING ON: Outgoing owner South Grafton restaurant The Naked Bean, Greg Whyman, is preparing to move on to other ventures when the business sells.

NO MATTER how good it is, nothing can last forever.

Which is why Greg Whyman and Anne Booth's time as owners of popular South Grafton pizza restaurant, The Naked Bean, is coming to an end after 11 years.

The bustling business is currently up for sale for $85,000 negotiable.

While Mr Whyman will be sad to see it change hands, he told The Daily Examiner he was ready to invest more time in other pursuits.

The Pillar Valley resident wants to concentrate on a few home projects.

"I just feel it's time, and I think I'm a bit past it at my age," he said.

"I'm ready for someone younger to take over and have a crack; we've done breakfast, lunch and dinner here for years. It's always been more of a lifestyle thing for me."

Greg Whyman and partner Anne Booth outside the Naked Bean cafe, and the Nice Rack shop next door. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

The fresh-oven baked pizza isn't the only thing that has drawn people to the spot for so many years - open mic nights on Wednesdays have offered budding artists the chance to get on stage, many for the first time.

Familiar Clarence Valley names such as Tullara Connors, The Stained Daises, Joe Terror, The Ninth Chapter and Siobhan Corcoran have all come through at some stage.

"It's been a really good place for young ones to kickstart their careers," Mr Whyman said.

"I've got videos from nine or ten years ago of people playing, who are still musicians now.

"When I think about all the people who've come there, it's been pretty cool."

The Naked Bean actually inherited the open mic night from a venue across the road call The Emporium.

"The first year I opened she approached me and said would I be interested in taking it over," the outgoing owner said.

"It's been our most steady night of the week.

"Eventually we put the pizza oven in. We've gone through a few changes, which is what you need to do as a small business in Grafton; you've got to just keep changing and trying different things."

Mr Whyman said news of the sale had already attracted both interest and a sad reaction from loyal customers.

"I've had all sorts of conversations with people," he said. "I'd really love to see a young couple take it on and just go for it, but it will be interesting whatever happens."