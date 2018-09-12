Menu
Prince St businessman and Grafton Chamber of Commerce member Des Harvey recreates a photo which appeared in The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today of then-Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Mr. W. R. Liddiard when two-hour parking was introduced to Prince St for the first time.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
TIME OUT: The solution to Prince St parking dilemna

Bill North
12th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
WHAT is the ideal parking restriction that should be enforced in Prince St?

The answer is there isn't one, at least not in its current form.

On Tuesday we revealed in Backward Glances (p2) that exactly 50 years ago Grafton introduced two-hour parking to its CBD.

The main street was recently reduced to one-hour parking, but there's valid arguments for both returning it to two hours and for removing timed parking altogether.

Attracting people to Prince St and keeping them there is one of the key focuses of Grafton's business leaders since embarking on the Bypass and Beyond project to ensure the city is proactive in adapting to changes as a result of the new Pacific Highway opening in 2020.

One-hour parking hardly invites an out-of-town shopper to stick around and enjoy a leisurely cuppa after doing a round of shopping.

However, the two-hour restriction presented another problem: the fact there is simply not enough parking in close proximity to Prince St.

Removing parking restrictions altogether would only exacerbate the problem, allowing employees to take advantage of the convenient spaces.

The only solution is a complete revamp of CBD parking. Replacing the traffic island with centre parking similar to Prince St at either end of the CBD is a good place to start.

Grafton Daily Examiner

