Time reveals 2019 Person of the Year

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year.

The 16-year-old, who became the face of the youth climate movement this year, is the youngest person ever to recieve the honour.

"For sounding the alarm about humanity's predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is Time's 2019 Person of the Year," the magazine wrote.

"Wow, this is unbelievable! I share this great honour with everyone in the #FridaysForFuture movement and climate activists everywhere," Ms Thunberg wrote on Instagram.

Ms Thunberg first made headlines with her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament in 2018.

Since then, her Fridays For Future strikes have drawn large crowds across the world, including in Australia, and she's spoken at numerous high-profile conferences.

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," she told the magazine.

Time interviewed Ms Thunberg aboard the sailboat that took her from the United States to Europe after a hectic 11-week North American trip to several US cities and Canada.

"The politics of climate action are as entrenched and complex as the phenomenon itself, and Thunberg has no magic solution," the magazine wrote.

"But she has succeeded in creating a global attitudinal shift, transforming millions of vague, middle-of-the-night anxieties into a worldwide movement calling for urgent change.

"She has offered a moral clarion call to those who are willing to act, and hurled shame on those who are not."

CONGRATULATIONS ROLL IN

Ms Thunberg was in Madrid for a UN-sponsored climate forum when the award was announced.

But a number of charities, including Save the Children, were quick to congratulate the teen on Twitter.

"Thank you for standing up and speaking out for every child's right to a sustainable future," it wrote.

"Thank you for standing up and speaking out for every child's right to a sustainable future," it wrote.

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was also thrilled, saying she "couldn't think of a better Person of the Year".

I couldn't think of a better Person of the Year than @GretaThunberg. I am grateful for all she's done to raise awareness of the climate crisis and her willingness to tell hard, motivating truths.



As she said today: "Change is coming, whether you like it or not." #gutsywomen pic.twitter.com/ltCoo9NbS2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 11, 2019

Time magazine's editor-at-large, Anand Giridharadas, said one of the most "powerful things" about Ms Thunberg was her refusal to believe "in the fantasy of the win-win".

"She is telling us that real change is costly, real change requires giving things up, the loss of power and privilege, new systems, new ways of life," he tweeted.

But Ms Thunberg's strong criticism of world leaders has earned her some enemies.

At the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York this year, she accused leaders of stealing her dreams and childhood.

"How dare you. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing," she said.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us for hope. How dare you!"

US President Donald Trump then mocked the teen online, tweeting sarcastically that she seemed "like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future".

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro also called Ms Thunberg a "brat" this week after she tweeted about the deaths of two indigenous people in the Amazon.

"Indigenous people are literally being murdered for trying to protect the forest from illegal deforestation. Over and over again. It is shameful that the world remains silent about this," she had said.

Last year a group of journalists, including murdered Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggi, shared the award for 2018 Person of the Year.

Congrats @GretaThunberg



We were honored to name you as our #AmbassadorOfConscience earlier this year and will never cease to be amazed by your relentless demonstration of youth-run activism.



Activism works ✊✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 https://t.co/P6KKhnAoJm — Amnesty International (@amnesty) December 11, 2019