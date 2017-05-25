Time running out to enter Business Awards

Nathan Benn speaks after Benny's Smash Repairs was announced as Business of the Year at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards

THERE is just one week left to submit your entry into the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Taking part in the annual event is proven as a way to make your business stand out from the competition and give customers real reasons to choose you.

In 2016, Benny's Smash Repairs were thinking about skipping the awards for a year, but at the last minute decided to put in an entry - and they went on to win the coveted Business of the Year prize - so it is not too late to get your entry started.

Entries can come from businesses large and small located in the Clarence Valley Council area. The business must have been established and trading on or before December 31, 2016.

It's not the size of the business or the number of staff that are important. Judges don't want to see any financial figures either, just know that you are viable.

Instead, they will be looking for all the clues that make an excellent business; standardised processes and procedures, quality controls and business plans.

You can find all the information you need about award categories and how to enter at www.valleyexcellence. org.au. The awards presentation night will be held at Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday, August 5.

The last day to submit entries is Friday, June 2, so if you have been tossing up about whether to put your business in the running for this year's awards, there is still time to put a winning entry together, but no time to waste.