The Big River Rockers join with Westlawn in a not very rock and roll dance of the Macarena on Jacaranda Thursday.
News

TIME TO BOP: 20 years of rocking around the clock

Adam Hourigan
by
6th Aug 2019 12:45 PM
KAY FISHER was invited to come and have a dance almost 15 years ago, and now she can't wait to get her dancing shoes on.

Every Monday night, she joins the Big River Rockers at the Grafton Golf Club, and while there's plenty of dancing, it's the friendship that keeps her going.

"And the love of the music. I like anything that Elvis Presley sings,” she said.

Next weekend, starting on Saturday August 7, the club will celebrate its 20th birthday with a weekend of activities and a dinner.

From 1pm on the Saturday, there will be a meet and greet at the golf club for past members to catch up and share photos and memories.

The dinner will be from 5.30pm-7.30pm with the dance starting at 7pm and finishing at 11pm.

Entertainment on the night will come from Coffs Harbour entertainer John Curtin, who will provide a part atmosphere.

The weekend will finish with a sausage sizzle on Sunday morning at the golf club.

The club is active in the community, demonstrating the dancing at nursing homes, Jacaranda, the Grafton Show, and this year at the Jacaranda Retrofest event.

Ms Fisher said the club did all sorts of dancing, including line dancing, rock'n roll styles with her favourite the rock'n roll waltz.

They have beginner lessons, then intermediate lessons and after supper a free dance is held.

"If there's not many men we'll do line dancing, but it changes every week - we all share,” she said.

