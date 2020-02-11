Time to celebrate this year’s NSW Seniors Festival

Get involved in some of the great events taking place during this year's Seniors Festival.

Love to celebrate? Then you're in luck, because there will be lots to celebrate at the 2020 NSW Seniors Festival!

The theme for the 2020 festival is Love to Celebrate, and will be the largest event for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere with more than 500,000 people taking part in activities across NSW.

If you are over 60, NSW Seniors Festival gives you the chance to make new friends or get together with old ones at an array of local community events, many which are free or heavily discounted.

Presented by the Department of Communities & Justice, NSW Seniors Festival is designed to celebrate the role seniors play and the contributions they make to the NSW community, aligning to the policy objective of inclusive communities.

Every year during NSW Seniors Festival, government, community and commercial organisations hold hundreds of events across the state, encompassing art, sport, music, entertainment, technology, recreation, health, good nutrition and much more!

The Clarence Valley has a great range of events for seniors during this year's Seniors Festival, and more details can be found right here.