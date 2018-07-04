Time to change scripts for Shirley

TRYING SOMETHING NEW: Shirley Goodger is taking a break after 50 years of working as a pharmacy assistant - the last 39 with Southside Pharmacy.

Adam Hourigan

LIKE many people, Shirley Goodger likes to lie in bed under the blankets of a morning and stay toasty warm.

For the past 50 years, the pharmacy assistant with Southside Pharmacy has risen and served the needs of her community.

But for eight weeks, she's going to trying lying in. Just to see how it feels.

"I asked (owner) Michael for eight weeks' long service to see how I go,” she said.

"Just to realise what it's like not to work because I've worked for 50 years.”

Ms Goodger's pharmacy journey started on her 16th birthday when she and a girlfriend put their names down at a few places in Grafton.

"We thought we'll put out name down everywhere - we were still in high school,” she said.

"I only had my name down at Cutlers, and I got a phone call to come in and I started there.”

Soon after, Andrew and Ingrid Pollack opened their pharmacy, and she worked there, and then also worked for Glynn Bodimeade, who took over Cutler's pharmacy.

"When I had my girls, I was going to give up for a while, and Glynn said to me to do Saturday mornings and Thursday nights to keep my hand in.”

Eventually, she started again with Andrew Pollack in Skinner St on July 28, 1979, and has been with the Southside Pharmacy ever since.

"I'm just going to miss the customers so badly,” she said.

"I've been through loads with them. I've had people come in I can remember were in prams, and now they're having kids.”

Ms Goodger said the pharmacy industry had changed with the times over the years, and always had its ups and downs.

"You couldn't buy a headache pill at a supermarket and prescriptions were only 50 cents, and personal things were always pre-wrapped so no one could see what's going on,” she said.

"There's been good times and bad times.

You get roasted for quite a few things when people want something when they're sick and you can't help - that's all part of it.”

Ms Goodger paid tribute to her bosses, who she said had always been fair and had allowed her time off to attend to her children.

She also paid tribute to her husband for his support of her working over the past 50 years.

"I want to leave before I get old and cranky,” she laughed.

"I've trained a fair few girls over my time. I'd hate to think how many, but I hope they go away with the same love of the job I've had.”

As for her future plans, Ms Goodger said she planned on playing golf with friends and travelling to see family.

"I've got some lovely friends at golf and I want to play a lot,” she said.

"And my eldest daughter lives in Brisbane with two grandchildren and I'd like to see them more,.

"And my other daughter lives in London, and next year I'm going over there.

"And who knows, I might have a trip, or a cruise on one of the rivers while I'm there.”

Right now though, you suspect that after 50 years of service, she might just pull the blanket for one sleep-in.

Just to see see how it feels.