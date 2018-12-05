Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(back l-r) Courtney Smith, Lee Johns, Daniel Kelly and (front) Hayley Telfer of Ray White Yamba get into the giving spirit as part of their Little Ray of Giving Christmas presents appeal.
(back l-r) Courtney Smith, Lee Johns, Daniel Kelly and (front) Hayley Telfer of Ray White Yamba get into the giving spirit as part of their Little Ray of Giving Christmas presents appeal. Adam Hourigan
Business

Time to give at Ray White Yamba

Adam Hourigan
by
5th Dec 2018 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the calendar ticking over to December, the staff at Ray White Yamba have set up the tree and are waiting for Yamba's generous spirit to shine through.

As part of the Ray White Little Ray of Giving campaign, which they have participated in since 2012, the real estate agent will be taking donations of non-perishable presents to help those less fortunate this Christmas.

"We've probably given away more than a thousand presents in that time,” principal Ddaniel kelly said.

"Last year we had to have two pickups, one in the middle of the campaign, and one just before Christmas.”

Ray White Yamba have again partnered with Yamba Rotary and a local church to help get the presents to those who need it the most.

"We get a lot of kids presents, but presents for adults are needed as well,” Mr Kelly said.

The campaign runs until the last week before Christmas when the presents will be collected, and all donations can be dropped in at the Ray White Yamba office.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Ashley Albert's dancing double act

    premium_icon Ashley Albert's dancing double act

    Art & Theatre Fun fierce and Free and Impact shows show to more than 800 people last week

    • 5th Dec 2018 11:45 AM
    BACK BEHIND BARS: Parole revoked for serial DV offender

    premium_icon BACK BEHIND BARS: Parole revoked for serial DV offender

    Crime Man was out for just ten days before he was arrested

    Common phrase now offensive

    Common phrase now offensive

    Offbeat Sorry everyone. This common phrase is deemed offensive to vegans.

    Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    premium_icon Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    Crime Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    Local Partners