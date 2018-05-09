Time to identify a more modern number plate solution

The Goodingham family from North Tivoli love their personalised number plates. Sarah and Dean with kids Jaxson and Chloe

The Goodingham family from North Tivoli love their personalised number plates. Sarah and Dean with kids Jaxson and Chloe Rob Williams

TO THE average person, number plates are a vehicle's primary identifier. But a recent news story about number plate theft and the problems it causes vehicle owners got me thinking.

Is it reasonable in 2018 to expect that a piece of stamped metal, that can be easily unscrewed and moved to another car, should continue to play such an important role?

Number plates have been in use on Queensland cars for well over a century and it'd be pretty difficult to argue they were ever a secure form of identification. Yet every car on the road relies on them, as do essential policing tools such as red light and speed cameras.

Given there's now commonly available technology that will produce quite reasonable and passable duplicates, at least from a distance, it's clear that technology has completely surpassed what we're currently using.

It seems to me registration authorities should be considering more modern solutions, such as electronic methods of identification.

Until we get a proper consensus, best to triple check your number plate is secure.