Time to nominate your favourite volunteer

COINCIDING with National Volunteer Week, nominations have opened for the Premier's Volunteer Recognition Program.

The program recognises the commitment that volunteers make towards strengthening communities in four categories and is open to both students and adults.

The four categories open for nominations include people with a lifetime of volunteering experience - over 40 years, people with more than 25 years of volunteering experience, significant volunteering at any age and student volunteering.

Any high school student from Years 7 to 12 was eligible for the certificate. Any student who completed their bronze, silver or gold Duke of Edinburgh's Awards before 30 September 30 were also eligible for recognition.

The Premier launched the program in 2015, and since then more than 28,000 volunteers have been recognised across NSW under the program.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he saw volunteers giving up their time every day to make the community "a better place to live”.

"Volunteers are involved in all aspects of life and all bring their unique skills, knowledge and experiences to help others,' Mr Gulaptis said.

"They don't expect anything in return but we as a community are all the richer.

"This program is one way we can show our appreciation and say thank you for what you do.”

Each nominee under the program is awarded with a certificate recognising their individual efforts.

To nominate a volunteer or to find out more information about the program, visit www.volunteering.nsw.gov.au. Nominations close on Monday, September 30 at 5pm.