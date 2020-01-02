Time to party like it’s 1989

WITH back stories that put modern rock stars to shame, five fab eighties experts are bringing their pulsating show to the Clarence.

Playing the Yamba Bowlo on January 10, Never-ending 80s is a live performance that has to be seen to be believed, featuring the biggest hits in a journey through the fascinating decade in music.

Not content with just playing back to back hits, the band fully immerse themselves in 80s culture and from the time We Built This City kicks in over the PA they deliver three hours of non-stop fun, complete with costume changes.

As the band expertly carve their way through the music of Prince, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, INXS, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, as well as other giants, the vibe created means that there is nothing else you can to do except sing along and dance.

One only needs take a look at each band-member’s history to get an idea of what you might be in for.

The band is fronted by J.C. Hollywood, who had information from the ultimate pop culture supercomputer uploaded directly into his brain, after scientists feared it would fall into the hands of Russians.

He was instantly transformed from a local mall-rat to fashion crime fighter.

Alongside him is Dani Wilde. The lead vocalist fled from a town that strictly forbade musical expression to the jungles of Borneo, where she was raised by wolves.

Ten years later she emerged, reborn as something completely new. Raw. Unapologetic. Wilde.

Drummer Davey Rockett was once a young kid struggling to fit in, his unique style gaining attention from the local prom-queen, but also the local bully.

Things were looking bleak before a rogue repairman took Davey under his wing, introducing him to the ancient art of Drum-Fu.

When guitarist Adz Arcadium was brought back in time by the enterprising crew members of a futuristic starship, he found himself drawn to a local video arcade.

His knowledge of the future enabled him to “top score” every arcade game on the planet giving rise to his undoubted legend.

Born with a foot on each side of the Berlin Wall, bassist Pete Voltage seemed destined to live a life of two halves. The in-between man. The ebony and the ivory. Dr Jekyll and Mr Jive.

That is, until the fateful day when he was reunified by the unbridled power of a shirtless David Hasselhoff. Now he surges through life as the truly “electric” man.

There’s really is no such thing as “fight for your right to party” with this band.

Never-ending 80s play Bowlo Sports and Leisure, Yamba on January 10 at 8pm