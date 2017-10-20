29°
Opinion

Time to set your goals and never give up

Fitness, generic, weight loss Contributed
by Stronger Body, Stronger Mind with John Causley

FITNESS: Many of us have great goals and expectations of being that superior athlete on the field this coming season or getting those hidden abs uncovered in time for summer.

You have to ask yourself exactly what you want and when you would like to have it by?

You have to be realistic though because this is serious goal setting.

Achieving goals is like planting a seed, which if nurtured correctly slowly grows into a flourishing plant.

Reaching our goals is much like planting a seed: any goal worth achieving takes consistent hard work and time. Without these it will slowly die.

I want you to set that goal you want and remember it will take that constant nurturing and time that will get you there.

So if you want to lose those few kilos in time for Christmas or be one of the best cricket players on the field this season. Now is the perfect time to start that slow nurturing process.

If done right, you will yield great results and maybe you will look like that leaner, more athle- tic person by Christmas or cracking the ball through the covers, or whatever it is you have set your mind to.

I would say good luck but I don't believe in luck; we create our own luck through hard work and perspiration.

