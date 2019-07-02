Time to take stock of your herd

HARSH WINTER: A reminder to keep a close eye on stock condition, feed requirements and feed availability.

HARSH WINTER: A reminder to keep a close eye on stock condition, feed requirements and feed availability.

PRODUCERS are being urged to look at the physical condition of their stock and their own financial position as they head from winter into spring.

Senior officer for North Coast Local Land Services Nathan Jennings said much of the North Coast was yet to receive any substantial rainfall.

"High rainfall totals around Lismore has actually further reduced the quality of any remaining tropical pastures, with some low-lying areas inundated,” he said.

"Any further rainfall in the next couple of months will have little effect on tropical pastures as growth will remain restricted by cold temperatures and short winter days.”

The knock-on effect of a dry summer and autumn has left most of the region with much lower pasture and water levels than usual. Cattle are now heading into the hardest part of the year with minimal reserves.

The stock feed market remains under pressure with demand often exceeding supply across the state, causing an impact on price with many producers already supplementary feeding.

"Winter and spring on the North Coast is a tough time in an average year, so going in with short pastures and limited water on the back of a dry year adds significant challenges,” MrJennings said.

"It's critical when you are doing the budgets you fully cost the long-term needs of your stock because there is no guarantee conditions are going to ease soon

"Every enterprise is different but a 'hope for the best approach' could lead to disaster.”

Nathan is urging producers to reassess cattle body condition, pasture and water availability and, most important, their finances.

"For some, checking and adjusting the budget will help make some sound decisions very quickly.

"I'm seeing a lot of breeding herds being fed hay or silage, yet the cows are continuing to lose weight because their energy demand still exceeds what is being provided. Remember the quality of the feed (energy, protein and fibre) is more important than quantity alone.”