TIMELINE: All the details of Brooms Head search

Police rescue was joined by SES volunteers and the Westpac rescue helicopter in the second day of a search for a missing 73-year-old woman from Lake Arragan campgrounds. Photos: Adam Hourigan

Police rescue was joined by SES volunteers and the Westpac rescue helicopter in the second day of a search for a missing 73-year-old woman from Lake Arragan campgrounds. Photos: Adam Hourigan

FOLLOWING a five-day search of a campground near Brooms Head, police called off the search for Anne-Marie Jeffery, who was reported missing last Tuesday.

The large-scale search involved at times up to 60 people scouring bushland and coastal areas to no avail.

The Daily Examiner has been covering the search each day, and has a list of stories that chronicle how the search unfolded.

Police have released these images of Annmarie Jeffery, aged 73, who went missing from a campground north of Brooms Head on Tuesday.

AUGUST 25: Police reveal details of missing woman.

Serious concerns are held for the welfare of Annemarie Jeffery, aged 73.,

She was last seen at the campground in Lake Arragan, just north of Brooms Head, about 9am today as she failed to return to her campsite and her family has not been able to locate her.

AUGUST 25: Chopper called in as part of large-scale search

Police rescue was joined by SES volunteers and the Westpac rescue helicopter in the second day of a search for a missing 73-year-old woman from Lake Arragan campgrounds. Photos: Adam Hourigan

THE WESTPAC rescue helicopter was one of many emergency services called as part of a large-scale search of a campground near Brooms Head.

Police rescue was joined by SES volunteers and the Westpac rescue helicopter in the second day of a search for a missing 73-year-old woman from Lake Arragan campgrounds. Photos: Adam Hourigan

AUGUST 26: Search to extend to third day.

Emergency services were joined by the police dog and marine units in the continuing search

AUGUST 27: Further details emerge of woman missing at campground

The search for missing 73-year-old woman Anne-Marie Jeffery has entered its third day in the Lake Arragan area near Brooms Head.

Police reveal that missing 73-year-old woman is from Coffs Harbour and was at the campsite with her husband and friends a search widens to 5km radius.

AUGUST 28: "We still have hope. That's what our message was at the briefing today"

An overhead view of a briefing before a huge linesearch of the Lake Arragan campground near Brooms Head

Police still hold hope of finding missing woman as search radius extends further out from Brooms Head campsite.

AUGUST 29: "The biggest ever search"

Police and community members join for 1km wide search in desperate attempt to find missing woman.

AUGUST 30: Search is suspended, but police still following new leads

Grafton police station officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said that they would continue to do all they could to keep the investigation at the forefront of people's minds.

Ms Jeffery is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. She was wearing a red and pink top, woollen leggings, red shoes, and a beanie.

Police are appealing for any information related to the case, and urge the public to contact Crimestoppers.