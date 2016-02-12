ROCKY ROAD: The trials and tribulations of the "super-depot"

An aerial view of the new Clarence Valley Council depot at the intersection of Tyson Street and Rushforth Road, South Grafton.

IT has been touted by Clarence Valley Council as a "new era" for the organisation.

The soon-to-be completed South Grafton "super-depot" site already has 60 workers on-site, and at full capacity will house between 180-200 workers.

It replaces five depots in the Grafton area, and is the first time since amalgamation in 2004 that all Grafton crews operate from one site - saving council a purported $1m a year.

However, the journey to the new depot has not been smooth sailing, with contamination on site, cost increases, and protests from nearby residents along the way.

Here's a quick timeline of some of the many events from the first sighting of the plans to the present day of super-depot site.

JULY 28, 2015: A $6 MILLION plan to consolidate five Grafton Clarence Valley Council works depots into one super site has gone on public exhibition.

The council plans to create its new depot on the site of the old sewerage treatment plant on the corner of Rushforth Rd and Tyson St, South Grafton. The depot rationalisation is part of an overall plan costed at almost $17 million to renovate the council buildings in Prince St, including the old library, to consolidate council's administrative staff into the one building.

FEBRUARY 13, 2016: CONSOLIDATING five of its Grafton depots into one super depot at a predicted cost of $13.385million, will save Clarence Valley Council about $1million a year says the general manager, Scott Greensill.

Mr Greensill will present a report to Tuesday's council meeting recommending council note and receive a report from consultants AECGroup, titled Depot Options Review, which outlines indicative costs and savings from the proposed consolidation.

FEBRUARY 22, 2016: COUNCILLORS have queried assumptions and costings in a consultant's report on a proposed $13million depot in South Grafton.

Despite Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council endorsing a report from the AEC group titled Depot Options Review, there were queries about costings and the amount of contamination on some of the sites.

MARCH 8, 2016: FURTHER testing of a proposed Clarence Valley Council works depot site in South Grafton has reinforced earlier findings saying it poses no risk from asbestos.

Council acting general manager Ashley Lindsay said assessments undertaken by independent consultants Parsons Brinckerhoff showed there was no friable asbestos on any land that might be used for the new depot.

"This site (the corner of Rushforth Road and Tyson Street) poses no asbestos-related health risks to anyone," he said.

MARCH 17, 2016: THE CLARENCE Valley Council has been given the green light to go ahead with its $13.3million super depot in South Grafton.

The independent Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel (JRPP) met in Grafton today and approved an application to construct the new works depot and administration building on the corner of Skinner and Tyson streets.

APRIL 22, 2016: PLANS for the construction of a multi-million dollar council depot have jumped forward with a decision from the Clarence Valley Council to put the project out to tender.

The motion was the first to come to the table at Tuesday's council meeting, and councillors warmed up for the evening with a passionate debate.

While some, including Mayor Richie Williamson, simply saw the tender process as the next logical step, other councillors were concerned not enough alternative methods of acquisition had been explored.

JULY 21, 2016: CLARENCE Valley Council has awarded a $13.185 million tender for its new super depot in South Grafton, without having completely financed the project.

At Tuesday's meeting the council voted to approve the tender of Queensland firm Hutchinson Builders at a cost of $12,820,732, plus a contingency figure bringing the total to $13,185,683.

But the council will need approval from two NSW Government ministers to completely fund the depot construction.

NOVEMBER 15, 2016: THE discovery of more than 900kg of bonded asbestos among landfill at the planned site for Clarence Valley Council's depot could add up to $2.5 million to the cost of the project.

It has also helped put the project three months behind schedule.

At this afternoon's council meeting, councillors will be given an update on the multi-million dollar project that outlines some of the difficulties that have emerged as the site is prepared for construction.

AUGUST 30, 2016: WORK will start today on the $13.3 million Clarence Valley Council super depot in South Grafton.

Workers will begin demolishing the structures currently on the site which were part of the former sewerage works.

A spokesperson for project manager Ridegmill, Ian Feek, said the demolition work will begin tomorrow with "hand work" as workers take away smaller items such as tiles, eves and doors which can be removed by hand.

NOVEMBER 17, 2016: THE discovery of about 900kg of bonded asbestos among waste at the new Clarence Valley Council depot in South Grafton has prompted the council to call a public meeting.

A report prepared for Tuesday night's council meeting revealed large pieces of concrete, tyres, car parts, fencing and road markers have been found alongside the asbestos.

The clean-up costs have been estimated at up to $2.5 million.

DECEMBER 5, 2016: WORK on the Clarence Valley Council's $13 million super depot should stop immediately following the discovery of about 900kg of bonded asbestos on the site, say South Grafton residents.

At a public meeting on Thursday, called to discuss the issue, South Grafton resident Mark Butler said work should cease until further extensive testing on the site was done.

JANUARY 30, 2017: THE amount of contaminated soil taken from the site of the Clarence Valley Council's super depot in South Grafton has exceeded the limits of its permit for the landfill site in Queensland.

The latest report from the contractors handling the depot construction, Hutchinson Builders, said the company has applied to the Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection for a permit to increase the amount of soil to be dumped at the Swanbank landfill near Ipswich, from 35,000 cubic metres to 45,000 cubic metres.

FEBRUARY 21, 2017: A MASSIVE operation to remediate the site of the former sewage treatment plant in South Grafton is now complete.

The clean-up, which started near the end of 2016, resulted in 72,000 tonnes of potentially contaminated material being transported via more than 2000 truck movements to a specialist disposal facility in Queensland.

Clarence Valley Council general manager, Scott Greensill, said the Environmental Protection Authority required former sewage treatment plants to be fully remediated.

MARCH 20, 2017: The EPA issued the council and Hutchinson Builders with prevention notices to address environmental concerns at the former South Grafton Sewage Treatment Plant.

The notices follow two inspections in the past two days where EPA officers observed a large amount of sediment-laden water leaving the site and entering the stormwater system.

MAY 30, 2017: Authorities have fined the contractors working on the Clarence Valley Council depot site in South Grafton $15,000, but found no asbestos had leached from the former sewerage treatment plant.

OCTOBER 17, 2017: THE final bill to Clarence Valley ratepayers for the controversial super depot at South Grafton, which will be close to $21.7 million, was revealed in two reports to Clarence Valley Council today.

The council will look at report tying up the loose ends of the project which is scheduled for completion in December.

The controversial project has rarely been out of the news since work began last year. Discovery of asbestos on the site in November 2016 blew out both the budget and the construction timelines with remediation of the site finally settled at $7.441million in addition to $14.625 million construction costs.

MARCH 11, 2018: CONSTRUCTION is all but complete and Clarence Valley Council staff have started moving into their purpose-built depot and administration buildings in South Grafton.

Administration staff started moving in about two weeks ago and about 60 employees - mostly from the 42 Victoria Street offices in Grafton - are now working from the new facilities.

