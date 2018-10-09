Menu
Urban song and dance man Timomatic set for Saraton stage on December 16 as part of his national Mash Up tour.
Timomatic set to 'Mash Up' Saraton stage

Lesley Apps
9th Oct 2018 11:00 AM

THE Saraton Theatre continues its diversity of contemporary live performance when multi-platinum selling artist Timomatic brings his high-energy show to Grafton as part of his "MASH UP ” tour this December.

Since taking the country by storm on Australia's Got Talent with his world class dancing and vocals act, Timomatic quickly became a household name.

Since then he has released the 4 x platinum, ARIA-nominated single, 'Set It Off' which peaked at #2 on the ARIA music charts. This enabled Timomatic to launch his self-titled album taking the #3 spot on the ARIA Charts, featuring hits 'If Looks Could Kill,' Parachute' and 'Can You Feel It'.

Timomatic's live shows are like no other and as a result, he was invited to perform at Miss Universe (which was broadcasted to over 100 million viewers) appearing alongside global acts such as Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, Jason Derulo and David Guetta.

" I absolutely love performing and for each show I do, I always give my all,” Timomatic said.

The urban song and dance man has also invited the very talented group Divine Our Destiny for the Mash Up tour.

Divine Our Destiny has recently toured the country with Justice Crew (who also took the Saraton stage by storm in 2016) and has since released their debut single "Moments.”

Timomatic can't wait to get on the road and share his passion for performance with everyone.

"Having Timomatic and Divine Our Destiny's I am Solo on the same night, you know you're in for a full night of quality entertainment,” Timomatic's promoter Paul Smith said..

"Communities like Grafton don't get to see this type of quality act very often, so we are very excited about this show. Thanks to the Saraton, Grafton is in for a real treat.”

  • Don't miss Timomatic live at the Saraton Theatre on Sunday, December 16, 6.30pm, with support act Divine Our Destiny. Tickets $29 (VIP available) www.saraton.com
