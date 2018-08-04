‘Tinder for Mums’ launches

ONCE these new mums swiped to find a hunk for a night. Now they swipe to get advice on how to get vomit out of a sweater.

New app Peanut has been dubbed the "Tinder for Mums", helping connect new mothers and broaden their support network in cyberspace.

Ahh...that’s not exactly what this is...Cartoon by Craig Mann.

Parkwood woman Kat Orchard, co-creator of mummy podcast The Yap, said the app was social media for mums - real mums.

"The app is actually really good, perfect for mums who don't have any friends that have babies or if mums have moved neighbourhoods," she said.

"You select what your interests are and it matches you with other mums with the same interests.

"Social media is full of these Insta-mummies that are so perfect and together and make it all look easy and that can be really intimidating. It's not real life.

"So that's why Peanut is great, because it's a dose of reality and support online where you can be yourself."

In only a few weeks the app has recorded hundreds of downloads from Gold Coast mums.

Kat Orchard and bub Poppy try out a new app called “Peanut”. Picture Mike Batterham

Registered psychologist Deborah Jackson said apps such as Peanut could help make those early stages of motherhood less mentally draining.

"Being a new mum can be very isolating," she said. "You're deprived of sleep, there are relationship changes going on, there are single mums, so the more support mums have the better.

"A lot of news mums are very hard on themselves for not doing it the 'right' way. They can feel stuck when something happens they don't expect.

"There are environmental changes like that, feeling overstretched and depleted, which is a breeding ground for depression.

"So to know there are others experiencing the same thing can be a relief. Mums know they are not alone."