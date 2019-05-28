Woman falls in love with homeless man

Katie Nicol, 38, says she ‘clicked straight away’ with homeless man Jon Hayes, 31, when she approached him on Cleethorpes beach in Lincolnshire. Picture: Triangle News

A UK woman has fallen in love with a homeless heroin addict, helping him turn his life around and find a job after inviting him around for a shower, a haircut and roast chicken.

Katie Nicol, 38, told Metro.co.uk how she met her now-partner Jon Haynes, 31, while he was living in a tent by Cleethorpes beach in Lincolnshire last June.

The divorced mother-of-two said she used to go and sit with him every day at his usual spot next to an ice-cream stand, and there was "instant chemistry" between the two.

"We hit it off and clicked straight away, he seemed so genuine," she told the website. "Our relationship has got a lot, lot stronger. Every day we laugh, we just laugh all the time."

Mr Haynes had been homeless for 18 months and was addicted to heroin and the hallucinogenic drug Spice.

He had spent more than two-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of grievous bodily harm for assaulting a man he caught in bed with his former girlfriend.

"I'd seen him from driving past, and I went to sit with him and said, 'What's your story?'" she said. "We just got on. From then on I went and sat with him every day. He said he wanted to change his life, so we decided we would work towards that together."

They were soon exchanging love notes, and after two months Ms Nicol invited him to her home. "I wasn't worried when he first came to my house, I felt like I could trust him straight away," she said.

"I asked him what's your favourite food, and he said a roast dinner. He hates sausage rolls because he got given them all the time. He said I don't want to ever eat chips again."

The couple were dating within three months. Ms Nicol helped him get off the drugs and Mr Haynes now has his own place and a job. "She's helped me a lot in so many different ways," he said.

Ms Nicol said not everyone had been supportive of the relationship. "We've had a mixture of reactions," she said.

"The majority of my friends have been really supportive, however one has really had a major issue with it. People meet on Tinder, which I think is more dangerous than sitting and talking to someone for four months."