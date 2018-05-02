Tinder shamer ‘sliced up girl’s underwear’

Tinder creep Zane Alchin, above at a court several years ago, is currently in Bathurst prison awaiting sentencing on other charges.

TINDER "slut shamer" Zane Alchin is in prison and facing charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, slicing up her underwear with scissors and snapping her iPad in two.

A court heard that Alchin allegedly said "if I can't see you in these, no one can" before allegedly cutting up her 17 bra and pants lingerie sets, snapping her laptop in two, smashing her iPhone 7, and cutting up bedding and clothes.

Alchin, who two years ago pleaded guilty to posting vile comments on Facebook about raping women, appeared in person in prison greens at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday.

He was brought to the courthouse by a corrections van from Bathurst jail in central western NSW, where he has been incarcerated since mid-March.

The court heard the 27-year-old, who recently worked at trendy Sydney nightspot Sting Bar in Cronulla, was also due to be sentenced for calling a different ex-girlfriend a "f**king slut" and keying her car.

That victim's name was part of Tuesday's hearing into charges of assault and stalk and intimidate former partner Rebecca M, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Zane Alchin, giving the finger two years ago, is in prison facing fresh charges against a woman. Picture: John Grainger.

Zane Alchin arrives at the Downing Centre court in 2016 with then girlfriend Rebecca who alleges he destroyed her property. Picture: Joel Carrett.

He has pleaded guilty to destroying or damaging her iPad and Panasonic television.

But his lawyer Pierre de Dassell told Magistrate Glenn Bartley that Mr Alchin disputed the police facts of the charge.

Mr Alchin did not agree with the part of the charges which alleged he also destroyed another iPad, a laptop, cut up the underwear, a dress, a bedspread, a Camilla playsuit, a phone cover or tear apart her Haviana thongs, making for a total alleged damage bill of $8700.

The court heard that Rebecca and Mr Alchin had become partners in February 2015.

Photographs of him after he pleaded guilty to "slut shaming" on Tinder show him holding hands with Rebecca outside court.

Mr Alchin's sex and violence-related Facebook comments included: "You know the best thing about a feminist they don't get any action so when you rape them it feels 100 times tighter".

He also said "I'd rape you if you were better looking", held up a middle finger for court photographers, and described a young woman he targeted over her Tinder profile and her friends as "f**king basic sluts".

In Sutherland court on Tuesday, Mr Alchin looked sunburnt in his green shorts and T-shirts, coughed frequently and was admonished by Magistrate Bartley when he tried to speak to the witness Rebecca.

Zane Alchin with Rebecca M who is now a witness for the prosecution against him on assault and property charges. Picture: John Grainger.

Asked by police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Phillips about her relationship with Mr Alchin, she said she had known him 10 years and after becoming intimate he began staying over "every night".

Late last year she had become aware he was friends with the woman HL, who he pleaded guilty in March to calling a "slut" near a kindergarten and maliciously damaging her car.

On February 15 this year, Rebecca told the court that Mr Alchin was rubbing her back at home while they watched a movie when a friend, Zac, sent a message on her iPad mini.

"That's when it all went off," she said.

She alleged that Mr Alchin took the iPad and hid in the bathroom while he threatened "to snap it in half".

Soon, she told the court, she heard "a crackling noise" as it snapped in half.

She said Mr Alchin then allegedly smashed another iPad screen, broke her MacBook Pro in half, and grabbed kitchen scissors and cut up her underwear.

Mr Alchin then allegedly cut up clothing, bedding, and threatened to cut her mother's paintings until she handed over her iPhone 7, smashed that, slashed at her TV and broke her Medicare card.

Rebecca told Mr de Dassell that two days later she had gone with Mr Alchin to Harvey Norman where he bought a replacement iPad and television.

She said that she asked Mr Alchin whether his other "girlfriend", HL, was unblocked on his Instagram page.

Zane Alchin, who wrote vile messages to women on Facebook two years ago, is in prison and facing charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Members of the anti-sexism campaign Sexual Violence Won’t Be Silenced made T-shirts for followers of the group. Picture: Instagram

By February 27, she had told Mr Alchin via Instagram that "I didn't want to be with him anymore and he had to stop contacting me and my friends or I would call police."

The court heard that Mr Alchin had then told Rebecca to return the TV and the iPad.

"I said I don't want to be with him so he said you can't have the stuff any more," she said.

Rebecca alleged that when she went around to return the items, Mr Alchin grabbed her by the wrists, pulled her forward and pushed her back so that she fell on the floor.

The following day she went to police because, she told the court, "threats were escalating towards me and he'd never laid a hand on me till the day before".

Rebecca agreed that she had approached Mr Alchin's mother to talk about the other woman, HL, and had lost 15kg and was "seeing a therapist".

She also admitted she had cut up Facebook pictures of HL with Mr Alchin, but under cross examination by Mr de Dassell she denied she had invented the property damage allegations.

She said she had not originally gone to police "because I didn't want him in trouble.

"I was protecting him. I want him to get help," she said.

Magistrate Bartley adjourned the case part heard until August 8.

Zane Alchin has several court dates pending over his alleged behaviour with ex-girlfriends.

Mr Alchin faces a sentencing hearing later this month on two charges relating to HL.

The court heard in March that HL ended the romance on February 25 this year because of Mr Alchin's "personal abuse and manipulation".

Two days later he turned up at the kindergarten where she worked, attempted to hug her and when she rejected his advances started yelling: "You're a f***ing slut and you owe me money".

He then scratched her parked car several times with a key.

In 2016, Mr Alchin was given a twelve month bond for using a carrier service to menace, harass, or cause offence.

He later told police he had posted derogatory comments on social media while drunk.

Among 55 offensive comments he posted was: "Do me a favour go home and slap your mother obviously your father never did it enough."

Another read: "It's people like you who make it clear women should never have been given rights."