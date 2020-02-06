Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Pets & Animals

Tiny wallaby rescued after epic swim

by Chris Clarke
6th Feb 2020 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Water police hopped into action last week, pulling a tiny wallaby out the ocean near North Stradbroke Island.

The wallaby - which police have dubbed "Dawny" - had decided to go for a swim and got herself into some difficulty.

A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police

Water Police Brisbane received a call from a member of the public who had noticed the distressed wallaby out at sea.

The animal was found 6.2km off the island.

Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police

"Water police officers jumped into action and arrived on scene, observing a very fatigued marsupial swimming in circles," a police statement read.

"Officers promptly conducted person overboard drills and a very relieved wallaby was assisted from the water.

"A passenger safety briefing was conducted and Water Police Brisbane skipped across the bay transporting the female wallaby dubbed 'Dawny' to the safe haven of Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island)."

Dawny was released into the bush to swim another day, police said.

Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police

More Stories

Show More
editors picks queensland police swim wallaby wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man sentenced over military explosives found in drug raid

        premium_icon Man sentenced over military explosives found in drug raid

        Crime A Halfway Creek man has faced Grafton Local Court where he was sentenced for possessing explosives without a lawful purpose

        Townsend developer looks to fill gap

        premium_icon Townsend developer looks to fill gap

        News Subdivision resurrected to offer affordable options in Lower Clarence

        PURSUIT: Road spikes don’t deter high speed driver

        premium_icon PURSUIT: Road spikes don’t deter high speed driver

        Crime Wild ride ends with two arrests, two blown tyres and a long drive on two rims

        SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: BOM warns flooding may occur

        SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: BOM warns flooding may occur

        Weather Rainfall is expected to increase today, which may lead to flooding