Tip-top Tuc-Cop ready to defend GDSC Premier League title

GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst all-rounder Rohan Hackett was on fire in the 2018/19 GDSC Premier League decider against Brothers. Bill North

TUCABIA-COPMANHURST GI Hotel finished on top after a sensational run in the finals last season and while they have lost some key men they are ready to make a charge once again.

Captained by Brad Chard, the Tuc-Cop Cricket Club's top side had a slow start to the 2018/19 season and he believes that may happen again after a slow pre-season.

"It's been a bit of a struggle to be honest, it's always difficult getting everything together before the season starts,” Chard said.

A side stacked with talent, Tuc-Cop will go into the new season with the same core that has provided so much success.

"We'll have most of the same side, there's only one or two blokes that we'll be missing this year,” he said.

But players like fast bowler Chris Adamson who has hung up the boots as well as Derek Woods who has taken a place in the Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving side have affected numbers in the team.

"We've had no real inclusions this year, we've just had to make sure we had the numbers to fill in when needed and we're confident we have the players that can do that for us,” he said.

Taking on Coutts Crossing Cricket Club in a big first up test that is likely to be the highlight of the opening round, Tuc-Cop will have their work cut out for them against a re-enforced opposition.

"It will be good to see how Coutts Crossing go after last year with a bunch of North Coast Premier League players coming back in,” he said.

"We're keen to get going again, we'll see how we go this year and hopefully we can get up near the top again.”

With two sides, Tuc-Cop look like strong contenders.