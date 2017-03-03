7 essential workshops for Clarence businesses

Consultant Krista Hauritz meets with the Jacaranda committee about review of the festival. She's now been booked for workshops to help Clarence Valley tourism businesses.

THERE's all sorts of minefields out there for businesses in the tourism sector.

Locally many businesses can be hostage to the seasonal conditions even before they come to grips with things like creating a digital presence, business plans, staff training or strategic planning.

The good news is, outside the seasons, these are things you can control and the Clarence Valley Tourism and Business Cluster has organised a series of workshops throughout the year to give businesses all the help they need.

The organiser for these workshops, Lou Gumb said she has been lucky enough to get two leaders in these areas, Krista Hauriz and Lauren Bath to lead them.

Ms Gumb warned these workshops would fill up fast and urged people to sign up quickly.

If you're not already a member you can join up here.

She said to check facebook posts for each event here.

MARCH

Mar 24: How to use Instagram like a pro with Lauren Bath.

5.30 -8.00pm @ Vines at 139, 139 Fitzroy St, Grafton

Mar 25: How to use Instagram like a pro with Lauren Bath

1.30 - 4pm @ Angourie Rainforest Resort, Yamba

Followed by an Instameet @ Turners Beach 5pm.

MAY

May 25: Collaboration + Clustering with Krista Hauritz

5.30 -7.30pm @ Angourie Rainforest Resort, Yamba

JUNE

June 15: Strategic Direction + Business Planning with Krista Hauritz

5.30 -7.30pm @ Vines at 139, 139 Fitzroy St, Grafton

AUGUST

Aug 17: Customer Service with Krista Hauritz

5.30 -7.30pm @ Angourie Rainforest Resort, Yamba

SEPTEMBER

Sep 5: Experience Development with Krista Hauritz

5.30 -7.30pm @ Vines at 139, 139 Fitzroy St, Grafton

OCTOBER

Oct 24: Digital Training - Website, Social Media with Krista Hauritz

5.30 -7.30pm @ Angourie Rainforest Resort, Yamba

NOVEMBER

Nov 14: Table Top Talks with Krista Hauritz

5.30 -7.30pm @ Vines at 139, 139 Fitzroy St, Grafton