Tips for the Coffs Harbour races on Tuesday

RACING NSW's expert tipster Neil Evans shares the good oil ahead of Tuesday's Coffs Harbour Race meeting.

The track is likely to improve to a soft 7/heavy 8, with rail out 4m from 1000m to 350m into a cut/away and true the remainder:

*RACE 1 @ 1.05pm TED RUSSELL MEMORIAL MAIDEN HCP (810m) - Min Weight 56.5kg & apprentices can claim):

We fly out over the scamper trip for the maidens, and 3YO Wauchope filly 1. BONNIE JOY (Colt Prossor/Ms Belinda Hodder; 59kg) looks very hard to beat after finishing nicely on debut in a deeper maiden at Muswellbrook.

MAIN DANGERS: Local 3YO filly 7. ALSAMENU was easily over-run after leading on debut at Taree, but much better placed here back in trip and on firmer ground. Kembla 4YO gelding 2. It's A Boy held on well after leading for a long way first-up at Nowra, and again will look to fire across from a wider draw. Include in exotics 3YO Murwillumbah gelding 8. Byron Buoy who resumes off a handy open trial, and draws to get a good trail.

Tempo: Strong

My Betting Attack: BONNIE JOY to WIN & TRI: 1,7/1,2,7,8/1,2,7,8

*RACE 2 @ 1.40pm BRUCE HOPKINS MEMORIAL F & M MAIDEN PLATE (1315m) - Set Weights; Fillies & Mares; & apprentices can claim:

Open and competitive race. Keen on 3YO Newcastle filly 8. DELAVIGNE (Kris Lees/Luke Rolls 57.5kg) who looks ready fifth-up. Finished nicely in the heavy at Dubbo two runs back before taken to the front and swamped over further at Armidale last start. Sire was top class in wet ground!

MAIN DANGERS: Watch the betting on 3YO filly 6. Astralis who has been freshened, and having first run for leading Murwillumbah yard since switching from the Hawkes stable and some strong closing runs in superior metro company. Kempsey 4YO mare 4. Rizzoli is still trying to break through after 21 starts, but has been banging on the door for most of this prep. Just missed in the heavy at Port three runs back, and did her best work late in a deeper maiden at Grafton last start. Back sharply in trip is a query, but again in well at the weights after rider's 3kg claim. Improving 5YO Pt Macquarie mare 1. Crazeelil has found the line well in two runs back on rain-affected ground, and ready for this longer journey; while another one from Port, 4YO mare 3. I'm Fluent has been a consistent place-getter, and hard in the market both runs back from a spell, but seems to save her best for firmer ground.

Tempo: Fair to Good

My Betting Attack: DELAVIGNE to Win & Box Exacta 1,6,8





*RACE 3 @ 2.15pm JACK SIMMON MEMORIAL C, G & E MAIDEN PLATE (1315m) - Set Weights; Colts, Geldings & Entires; & apprentices can claim:

One of the more open races of the day, with a stack of chances. Kembla 5YO gelding 2. CASH BUNDLE (Amy Usher/Matthew Paget; 59kg) gets his chance back in trip against easier opposition. Finished okay in a much stronger maiden at home before again worked home well from the back at Nowra. Hard fit, and should handle the conditions.

MAIN DANGERS: Promising 3YO local gelding 14. Praeferox almost pulled off a big betting move on debut ($11.00 into $5.50) surging late to miss by a nose at Grafton, and extra trip is up his ally, although more depth here. Taree 3YO gelding 12. Noble Banner has been mixing distances this prep, but never far away. Expect sharp improvement second-up over more ground from 3YO Grafton gelding 10. Flying Euros, although first time on rain-affected ground. Wauchope 5YO gelding 1. Balboa has run on okay in his last three on wet tracks, and will appreciate some weight relief after rider's claim, but still needs to find a length or two; while 4YO Taree gelding 5. Phylave resumes, and generally takes a run or two, but has far more to offer in this company than his poor winless and three placings record from 21 starts suggests.

Tempo: Moderate to Good

My Betting Attack: CASH BUNDLE Each-Way & FIRST FOUR: 2,12,14/2,10,12,14/1,2,5,10,12,14/1,2,5,10,12,14

*RACE 4 @ 2.55pm KEVIN BELLAMY MEMORIAL CLASS 3 HCP (1315m) - Min Weight 55kg & apprentices can claim):

Plenty of depth, and chances, in this one. Murwillumbah 4YO gelding 4. REST OF THE WORLD (Matthew Dunn/Matthew McGuren; 57.5kg) is the one to beat third-up over suitable distance. Was strong to the line resuming in metro CL3 level across the border before doing his best work late in a BM 65 at the Gold Coast. A little less pressure here, and looks well in at the weights, with blinkers staying on.

MAIN DANGERS: Home track 5YO gelding 2. Vacate looks primed third-up. Hit the line hard resuming in a BM 83 before again right in the finish this grade. Looking for the extra ground, and has a smart record in soft going. Local 6YO gelding 1. Northern Knight has really mixed his form this prep, and while has the ability at home, not convinced he's totally comfortable on rain-affected ground. Another gelding from the home stable of Brett Dodson 6. A Million Dreams is one of the better weighted runners all day after rider's claim, and form is solid enough from an inside draw. Grafton 5YO mare 12. Tis Toby is getting closer to a second career win after finishing close-up in his last two, but taking on tougher here; while rival Grafton mare 10. Julianne's Wish also rises in grade and drawn wide, but loves rain-affected going.

Tempo: Moderate to Good

My Betting Attack: REST OF THE WORLD To Win

*RACE 5 @ 3.35pm TREVOR HARDY FLY BM 58 HCP (810m) - Min Weight 55kg & apprentices can claim):

Back to the flying trip for the restricted sprinters, and consistent short-course Murwillumbah mare 3. VERNAZZA (Matthew Dunn/Matthew McGuren; 60.5kg) is hard fit, and looks the benchmark. Has run three straight seconds from on-speed in deeper sprints, and can sit right there again from a good draw and take over early in the straight.

MAIN DANGERS: Local 3YO gelding 6. Bel Academy has a stack of early speed, and gave nothing else a chance here two runs back. Draws to go straight to the front again, and trainer has tinkered with the gear. Ballina mare 2. Canford Springs resumes against tougher opposition under a big weight, but showed plenty of promise in first prep bolting home on debut and then claiming a good CL1 at only third start, but never raced on anything but a good surface. Grafton 5YO 9. Tobasco resumes without a public trial, but normally comes to hand quickly, and carries his lightest weight in a long time after rider's 2kg claim.

Tempo: Strong

My Betting Attack: VERNAZZA to Win and QUINELLA 3 and 6

*RACE 6 @ 4.10pm JIM BROWNING MEMORIAL BM 58 HCP (1615m) - Min Weight 55kg & apprentices can claim):

Same grade, but out past the mile, and again it's a competitive and tactical battle. Keen on lightly-raced 4YO Ballina gelding 3. UNLEASH THE RED (Ethan Ensby/Noriyuki Masuda; 62kg) who resumed with an emphatic win in soft ground at Grafton, and was heavily backed when winning only previous second-up run over more ground. Bred to handle the conditions, and drawn to get a decent trail off the fence.

MAIN DANGERS: Murwillumbah 4YO mare 11. Arcalette chased home Unleash The Red last start, and can peak third-up in ground she should relish. Got plenty of time for locally-trained 4YO gelding 1. Galway who can also peak here third-up after finishing off well in a handy BM 58 at Grafton. Include 5YO local gelding 5. Tiomo despite the wide draw after flying home to win a CL1 at the Gold Coast, although some query in this ground.

Tempo: Moderate to Good

My Betting Attack: UNLEASH THE RED to Win and TRI: 3,11/1,3,5,11/1,3,5,11

*RACE 7 @ 4.45pm DOUG MCLEOD MEMORIAL CLASS 1 HCP (1012m) - Min Weight 55kg & apprentices can claim):

We come home with a reasonably even graded sprint. Capable 4YO Murwillumbah mare 4. UNIMPEDED (Matthew Dunn/Matthew McGuren; 58kg) can strike second-up and complete a big day for the stable after charging home late resuming in a CL2 at home. Draws to get plenty of cover, and be saved for one last surge.

MAIN DANGERS: Stablemate filly 10. Triple The Fun comes off a dominant fresh maiden win as a hot favourite at home, and while she draws off the track in a tougher race, has comfortably won a trial on Soft 6 ground. Gladstone 3YO 2. Lost Light hung on leading all the way to claim his maiden second-up at Grafton, although may need to shift away from the fence late in the day; while 4YO Ballina mare 5. Annie Ethyl can also figure second-up after a tidy return at Grafton.

Tempo: Good

My Betting Attack: UNIMPEDED to Win





**My BEST BETS:

R4 4. REST OF THE WORLD

R5 3. VERNAZZA

R6 3. UNLEASH THE RED

R7 4. UNIMPEDED

**JOCKEYS TO FOLLOW:

Matthew McGuren

Kyle Wilson-Taylor

